Last night, some of the biggest stars packed their bags and jetted off to the country music capital of the world for one of the most sought-after nights in music — the 57th annual Country Music Awards in Nashville. The most notable names in the industry donned black-tie ensembles (with an occasional cowboy hat, of course) to celebrate chart-topping tunes from artists like Lainey Wilson and Luke Combs that have been stuck in our heads for months. It was an evening of memorable performances and top-notch fashion, but ICYMI, we rounded up the best celebrity looks from the CMAs so you can experience the star-studded event.

Many of the ensembles worn by the presenters, attendees, and performers were worthy of a sartorial yeehaw, but it was Kelsea Ballerini’s Christian Siriano gown that made us do a double take. The “Half of My Hometown” singer’s one-shoulder gown gave major Old Hollywood glamour vibes from head-to-toe and certainly set the tone for the rest of the Nashville set. Before presenting an award inside the Bridgestone Arena, Wicked actor Cynthia Erivo posed for photographers in a custom Louis Vuitton silk gown adorned with a bold multicolor print. Then, Nicole Kidman supported her husband, country singer Keith Urban, at the CMAs in a fresh-off-the-runway LBD from Coperni’s Spring/Summer 2024 collection.

And that’s not all. Ahead, the most glamorous looks from the 2023 CMAs.

Kelsea Ballerini

Taylor Hill/WireImage/Getty Images

Shortly before performing her song “Leave Me Again” in a bedazzled gold number, Ballerini nodded to Marilyn Monroe in a baby pink silk gown complete with a thigh-high slit.

Cynthia Erivo

Taylor Hill/WireImage/Getty Images

The actor’s Louis Vuitton dress featured a dramatic deep purple train.

Nicole Kidman

Taylor Hill/WireImage/Getty Images

The Aquaman & The Lost Kingdom actor’s cutout-heavy Coperni dress included unique metal detailing in the center.

Lainey Wilson

Christopher Polk/Variety/Getty Images

The “Heart Like A Truck” singer’s look was pure country glam. She opted for her two signature staples: multi-tier bellbottoms and a cowboy hat to finish the outfit.

Megan Moroney

Christopher Polk/Variety/Getty Images

The first-time nominee got into the holiday spirit for her CMAs debut. She chose an off-the-shoulder ballgown in a rich ruby red from designer Stefanie Naylor.

Mickey Guyton

Taylor Hill/WireImage/Getty Images

The four-time Grammy nominated singer chose a sunshine yellow mini dress from Rebecca Vallance, which she accessorized with Jimmy Choo heels and David Yurman jewelry.

Colbie Caillat

Taylor Hill/WireImage/Getty Images

Caillat brought the drama to the CMAs in a structured mermaid gown embellished with a tulle train.

Hillary Scott

Taylor Hill/WireImage/Getty Images

The Lady A singer arrived on the red carpet in a satin wrap midi dress from David Koma, which she accessorized with coordinating pointy pumps.

Paula Abdul

Taylor Hill/WireImage/Getty Images

Before presenting the award for Album of the Year to Darius Rucker, Abdul walked the red carpet in a blinged-out maxi dress complete with a plunging neckline and extravagant sleeves.

Karen Fairchild

Christopher Polk/Variety/Getty Images

The Little Big Town musician wore a rhinestone-decorated black floor-length dress from Reem Acra with preppy accents.