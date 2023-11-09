(Red Carpet)
The Best Celebrity Looks At The 2023 CMAs Put A New Twist On Country Glam
Everyone delivered.
Last night, some of the biggest stars packed their bags and jetted off to the country music capital of the world for one of the most sought-after nights in music — the 57th annual Country Music Awards in Nashville. The most notable names in the industry donned black-tie ensembles (with an occasional cowboy hat, of course) to celebrate chart-topping tunes from artists like Lainey Wilson and Luke Combs that have been stuck in our heads for months. It was an evening of memorable performances and top-notch fashion, but ICYMI, we rounded up the best celebrity looks from the CMAs so you can experience the star-studded event.
Many of the ensembles worn by the presenters, attendees, and performers were worthy of a sartorial yeehaw, but it was Kelsea Ballerini’s Christian Siriano gown that made us do a double take. The “Half of My Hometown” singer’s one-shoulder gown gave major Old Hollywood glamour vibes from head-to-toe and certainly set the tone for the rest of the Nashville set. Before presenting an award inside the Bridgestone Arena, Wicked actor Cynthia Erivo posed for photographers in a custom Louis Vuitton silk gown adorned with a bold multicolor print. Then, Nicole Kidman supported her husband, country singer Keith Urban, at the CMAs in a fresh-off-the-runway LBD from Coperni’s Spring/Summer 2024 collection.
And that’s not all. Ahead, the most glamorous looks from the 2023 CMAs.
Kelsea Ballerini
Shortly before performing her song “Leave Me Again” in a bedazzled gold number, Ballerini nodded to Marilyn Monroe in a baby pink silk gown complete with a thigh-high slit.
Cynthia Erivo
The actor’s Louis Vuitton dress featured a dramatic deep purple train.
Nicole Kidman
The Aquaman & The Lost Kingdom actor’s cutout-heavy Coperni dress included unique metal detailing in the center.
Lainey Wilson
The “Heart Like A Truck” singer’s look was pure country glam. She opted for her two signature staples: multi-tier bellbottoms and a cowboy hat to finish the outfit.
Megan Moroney
The first-time nominee got into the holiday spirit for her CMAs debut. She chose an off-the-shoulder ballgown in a rich ruby red from designer Stefanie Naylor.
Mickey Guyton
The four-time Grammy nominated singer chose a sunshine yellow mini dress from Rebecca Vallance, which she accessorized with Jimmy Choo heels and David Yurman jewelry.
Colbie Caillat
Caillat brought the drama to the CMAs in a structured mermaid gown embellished with a tulle train.
Hillary Scott
The Lady A singer arrived on the red carpet in a satin wrap midi dress from David Koma, which she accessorized with coordinating pointy pumps.
Paula Abdul
Before presenting the award for Album of the Year to Darius Rucker, Abdul walked the red carpet in a blinged-out maxi dress complete with a plunging neckline and extravagant sleeves.
Karen Fairchild
The Little Big Town musician wore a rhinestone-decorated black floor-length dress from Reem Acra with preppy accents.