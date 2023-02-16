If New York Fashion Week’s runway shows and street style didn’t quench your thirst for all the outfits and glamour February has to offer, then perhaps you’ll need to pop over to Europe. The 73rd Berlin International Film Festival is running from Feb. 16 to 22, and already Hollywood’s top stars are arriving to the red carpet in show-stopping outfits. The fashion looks at the Berlin Film Festival run the gamut, from Kristen Stewart’s Chanel tweed set to Anne Hathaway’s sheer Valentino dress, as no two stars dressed alike.

The actors were early arrivals to the festivities, so all the attention was on them. Thus far, in addition to the Valentino look, Hathaway also stunned in a leather skirt and hooded bodysuit from Alaïa. The look was reminiscent of Margot Robbie’s all-black gown from the house, which she wore to a Babylon screening in LA back in December 2022. Additionally, the style popped up on Jenna Ortega, who wore a hooded number from Saint Laurent to its Fall/Winter 2023-2024 menswear fashion show in January. Celebrities can’t get enough of the cozy, ‘80s look and honestly, neither can we. Meanwhile, Stewart proved she was a loyal Chanel muse as both of her film festival ensembles came from the label.

Take a closer look at Hathaway and Stewart’s outfits, below, then stay tuned as this story will be updated with more celebrity gowns, suits, and unforgettable style moments as the photos roll in.

Anne Hathaway

At the She Came to Me premiere, the actor wore a beige bodysuit underneath a bow motif leather dress. The alluring and playful look came from Valentino’s Spring/Summer 2023 Couture collection.

Hathaway attended the premiere of She Came to Me in a maxi draped leather skirt with a hooded leather bodysuit from Alaïa. The look is from the label’s Winter/Spring 2023 collection. She styled the items with the brand’s black Cabaret heels.

Kristen Stewart

Stewart wore a floral Chanel gown with exaggerated hips from its Spring/Summer 2023 Couture lineup to the premiere of She Came to Me.

The actor attended a press conference in a multicolored tweed set from Chanel, styled out with white platform heels.

