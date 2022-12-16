Margot Robbie, who works with stylist Kate Young, always gets it right on the red carpet. That’s because the actor knows what she likes, which is a mix of feminine and sultry dresses, and she rarely deviates from what works for her personal style. Take Robbie’s black dress at the Babylon global premiere screening, for example. On Dec. 15, the actor attended a red carpet event for her upcoming movie in Los Angeles and wore an Alaïa look that was alluring and classy.

The knitted cashmere number featured a hood and a crisscross design on the front. One side of the dress draped to the floor, with its long, hairlike strands touching the ground. The unique piece is from the Parisian label’s Spring/Summer 2023 collection, making Robbie’s look a fresh off-the-runway ensemble. Given the actor’s fashion house credits (she always sits front row at shows like Chanel), it’s no surprise she was able to secure this look and flawlessly pull off the LBD.

In addition, it appeared that the star liked how the dress was styled on the runway (with tights and black pumps) as she recreated that for her red carpet appearance. For those wondering, Robbie’s pair of tights came from Calzedonia, which is a celebrity-beloved label. Stars like Selena Gomez, Taylor Swift, Hailey Bieber, and Kendall Jenner often opt for their usual affordable range of undergarments, too. Robbie then accessorized her ensemble with a simple silver cuff bracelet.

As Robbie posed for the cameras in her outfit, the photographers also managed to capture a sweet moment between the actor and her mom Sarie Kessler. The duo were caught smiling and hugging, with Kessler also wearing an all-black look. This isn’t the first time both of them have walked a red carpet together, as Kessler has accompanied her daughter to other events like the 90th Annual Academy Awards and 2018 Film Independent Spirit Awards.

