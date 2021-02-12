(Celebrity)

11 Celebrities Who Wore Unconventional Shoes On The Red Carpet

Wait until you see Lady Gaga's meat footwear.

By Emma Childs
Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

Angelina Jolie

Christian Louboutin custom made these heels for Jolie when she attended the 2014 Maleficent photo-call in London. The red carpet-worthy shoes were designed to resemble Maleficent's horns — a cool detail, though likely not the most comfortable to walk in.Karwai Tang/Getty Images

Lady Gaga

Lady Gaga wore her unforgettable meat ensemble to the 2010 VMAs. In a post-show interview with Ellen Degeneres, the singer said her outfit was to protest the military's then "Don't ask, don't tell" policy. Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images

