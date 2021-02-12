Menu
(Celebrity)
11 Celebrities Who Wore Unconventional Shoes On The Red Carpet
Wait until you see Lady Gaga's meat footwear.
By
Emma Childs
3 hours ago
Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue
Angelina Jolie
Christian Louboutin custom made these heels for Jolie when she attended the 2014
Maleficent
photo-call in London. The red carpet-worthy shoes were designed to resemble Maleficent's horns — a cool detail, though likely not the most comfortable to walk in.
Karwai Tang/Getty Images
Lady Gaga
Lady Gaga wore her unforgettable meat ensemble to the 2010 VMAs. In a
post-show interview with Ellen Degeneres
, the singer said her outfit was to protest the military's then "Don't ask, don't tell" policy.
Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images
Tap
Search
Close
Fashion
See All
Trends
Style
Designers
Beauty
See All
Skin
Hair
Makeup
Nails
The Beauty Boom
Wellness
See All
Health
Mindfulness
Relationships
Identity
Living
See All
Home
Entertaining
Travel
Culture
See All
Celebrity
Pop Culture
Red Carpet
Originals
(CURATEUR)
(Shop Rachel Zoe)
Newsletter
About Us
Advertise
Terms
Privacy
DMCA
2021 Bustle Digital Group. All rights reserved.