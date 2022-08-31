Of all the glittering, star-studded film festivals and award shows out there, Venice always feels especially glamorous. Maybe it’s the way actors and directors glide right up to the red carpet on gondolas or the caliber of film that premieres at the festival — maybe it’s the way the week-long event always yields some of the best celebrity looks of the year. Tessa Thompson, in town to promote new film The Listener, is already a top-tier fashion and beauty icon any day of the week, but her festival choices are carefully-selected perfection. Tessa Thompson’s Venice Film Festival red carpet look — the first one so far, that is — combines her eye for accessories and of-the-moment beauty trends with the effortless-seeming cool-girl appeal that’s made her a style icon.

Thompson’s film premiere look stars a soft oyster Armani Privé gown layered over a black sequined skirt piece with a diamond pavé chain link necklace for some industrial edge. But what makes this look so cool is the way she’s arranged the necklace to almost act as a hair tie around her newly-dyed red curls. The lush, bright shade is not only stunning on Thompson but acts as a perfect beauty segue leading summer straight into fall.

Daniele Venturelli/WireImage/Getty Images

Celebrity hairstylist Lacy Redway — she works with Hollywood’s brightest stars like Alicia Keys, the Williams sisters, and Anne Hathaway — created Thompson’s standout style for the evening. Using a wet-look technique, Redway allowed Thompson’s long curls to drip down her back under the chain, with the top slicked down for a sleek silhouette save for a few tiny curls delicately sweeping her forehead. It’s Thompson’s signature blend of retro glamour and modern trendsetter, and it works beautifully.

Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis Entertainment/Getty Images

The cool, icy silvers of both the chain necklace and the shimmering gown put even more emphasis on Thompson’s striking new pumpkin spice hair color. Redway shared on Instagram that the shade comes courtesy of mononymous celebrity colorist Aura, and was inspired by Thompson’s own childhood hair. To complete the new look, Redway snipped some curly baby bangs.

With just one single day of red carpet down so far and a whopping 10 to go, expect to see plenty more wow-factor from Thompson. She’s proven she will always deliver.