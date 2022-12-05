It’s a busy December for President Joe Biden and First Lady Dr. Jill Biden. Last week, the two hosted the White House State Dinner and on Sunday Dec. 4, they, along with distinguished guests, celebrated the 45th annual Kennedy Center Honors. The event, held at the Kennedy Center Opera House, celebrated artists for their contributions to American culture and the honorees included George Clooney, Gladys Knight, and the rock band U2. For the few lucky celebs who partook in the event, they wore their best fashion looks to the Kennedy Center Honors ceremony.

First there was Amal Clooney, who came out to support her husband. She walked the red carpet in a dazzling Valentino gown. Also in George’s corner to cheer for him was his good friend and fellow actor Julia Roberts. For the special night, she wore a hilariously amazing Moschino gown that showcased photos of George throughout his career. Note the framed image of George’s days on ER — there was truly no better way to celebrate her BFF than with this dress. Meanwhile, Dr. Biden along with Vice President Kamala Harris held their own in gorgeous, custom dresses from Monique Lhuillier and Vera Wang, respectively, while mingling with guests at the event.

Get a closer look at everyone’s outfits, ahead.

President Joe Biden & First Lady Dr. Jill Biden

SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images

The president looked dapper in a classic black suit while Dr. Biden shined in a bespoke Monique Lhuillier black lace and midnight sequin floral dress. She carried a Tyler Ellis clutch.

Vice President Kamala Harris & Second Gentleman Douglas Emhoff

SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images

The duo matched in black with Emhoff in a suit while VP Harris wore a Vera Wang silk gown. The look featured a front cascading draped peplum and skirt, a crystal belt, and elbow-length leather gloves.

Amal & George Clooney

Paul Morigi/Getty Images

The Clooneys were dressed to impress on this night. Amal walked the red carpet in an off-the-shoulder silver gown from Valentino and wore Cartier High Jewelry earrings and bracelet.

Julia Roberts

Roberts’ comical gown was a custom Jeremy Scott for Moschino creation. She styled it with a cropped black jacket and Chopard jewelry.

Ariana DeBose

Paul Morigi/Getty Images

The actor and singer wore a purple halter-neck gown with a delicate diamond drop necklace, earrings, and rings from Bvlgari.

Sasha Cohen & Isla Fisher

Paul Morigi/Getty Images

The couple were two of several lucky Hollywood stars to be invited to the ceremony. Cohen rocked a black suit while Fisher wore a multicolored sequin gown.