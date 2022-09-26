Lately, both Amal and George Clooney have been busy participating in the red carpet media circuit. Earlier in September, Amal attended film premieres to celebrate her husband’s latest romcom with Julia Roberts (the movie is called Ticket to Paradise) and now, the Clooneys are back in front of the cameras to support a different cause. On Sept. 25, the duo attended the 2022 HistoryTALKs event in Washington, D.C. as notable guest speakers. For the 2022 HistoryTALKs event, Amal wore a jumpsuit that looked so elegant and polished on the red carpet.

The lace one-piece was an unexpected but welcomed change from all the glamorous dresses that fans are used to seeing on Amal. Thanks to the jumpsuit’s fiery red hue, Amal kept her accessories minimal — she styled the look with metallic heels (she wore a similar pair earlier this month for a night out in NYC) and dangling diamond earrings. Her husband, meanwhile, wore a timeless silver suit with a black button-down shirt sans tie. After posing for photos, the couple made their way inside the venue where Amal spoke about her work with the international courts and human rights groups while George discussed his own work in global humanitarian efforts.

Paul Morigi/Getty Images

The Clooneys were joined by a host of stars at the 2022 HistoryTALKs event. George’s costar Roberts was there, along with Serena and Venus Williams. Anna Kendrick, too, posed on the red carpet. Everyone seemed to gravitates towards different ensembles as Roberts opted for a classic blazer dress while Kendrick went for a colorful watercolor-inspired number. Meanwhile, Venus opted for a blazer and pants look as well, while her sister Serena went for a chocolate-brown dress.

(+) Paul Morigi/Getty Images (+) Paul Morigi/Getty Images (+) Paul Morigi/Getty Images INFO 1/3

For those who loved Amal’s lace jumpsuit, shop similar one-pieces to recreate her look ahead. You’ll find a mix of punchy red selections, as well as more neutral lace options if you’re color averse. You can easily dress any of the jumpsuits up, too, with heels as Amal did or for a more laid-back approach, style with a pair of sandals.

We may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.