On Thursday Dec. 1, President Joe Biden and First Lady Dr. Jill Biden hosted their first state dinner since moving into the White House in 2021. The two welcomed over 300 attendees to the black tie event, with the guests of honor being French President Emmanuel Macron and his wife Brigitte. As everyone made their way to the South Lawn to dine outdoors, photographers captured the best fashion looks from the White House State Dinner.

Setting the glamorous tone for the night was, of course, Dr. Biden who wore an off-the-shoulder dress from Oscar de la Renta. The navy look played into the event’s theme of red, white, and blue. “The design of this dinner was inspired by the shared colors of our flags, red, white and blue, and our common values, liberty and democracy, equality and fellowship,” Biden said to The Associated Press. Like the first lady, Brigitte, too, stayed true to the color scheme in a white dress from French fashion house Louis Vuitton. Meanwhile, celebrity guests such as Jennifer Garner and Ariana DeBose chose to wear classic black gowns to the fancy affair.

Scroll ahead to see everyone’s fabulous outfits on this unforgettable night.

President Joe Biden & First Lady Dr. Jill Biden

LUDOVIC MARIN/AFP via Getty Images

Dr. Biden stunned in her custom, hand-beaded ODLR gown. This is one of her go-to labels for special events, as she’s worn numerous dresses from them in the past.

French President Emmanuel Macron & Brigitte Macron

SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images

The Macrons were dressed to impress, especially Brigitte. Her long-sleeved Louis Vuitton dress featured a metallic silver design around the neck and waist. Her heels matched back to her gown while her dainty clutch echoed the silver found in her outfit.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi & Alexandra Pelosi

ROBERTO SCHMIDT/AFP via Getty Images

The Pelosi duo made their grand entrance in completely different outfits. While Alexandra opted for a black gown, her mother Nancy wore a glistening sequin number from Giambattista Valli’s Fall/Winter 2021 collection. This was a big fashion moment for Nancy, who is typically in blazer and trousers for work.

Jennifer Garner & Violet Affleck

ROBERTO SCHMIDT/AFP via Getty Images

The actor brought her daughter Violet to the state dinner, which made for a special birthday outing as Violet turned 17 on Thursday night. She wore a flared Carolina Herrera dress with patent red pumps and carried a little black purse. Meanwhile, her mom kept it classy and elegant in a black gown from Ralph Lauren. Garner matched her daughter in patent heels from Stuart Weitzman.

Ariana DeBose & Henry R. Muñoz III

ROBERTO SCHMIDT/AFP via Getty Images

The Hamilton actor and singer wore a semi-sultry look from Tony Ward’s Spring/Summer 2023 collection. The black dress had a pop of color thanks to a yellow strip of fabric embroidered with beads and sequins.

Julia Louis-Dreyfus & Charles Hall

ROBERTO SCHMIDT/AFP via Getty Images

Louis-Dreyfus brought her son Charlie as her date for the dinner. The 61-year-old actor wore a rich teal-colored velvet dress by Monique Lhuillier and carried a Tyler Ellis clutch. Her jewelry came from Briony Raymond. Meanwhile, Charlie opted for a Ted Baker black suit with a bow tie.

Chrissy Teigen & John Legend

ROBERTO SCHMIDT/AFP via Getty Images

The model wore an off-the-shoulder pink beaded gown from Rachel Gilbert and carried a satin clutch by Jimmy Choo. Legend followed suit with several of the men for the night by rocking a bow tie.