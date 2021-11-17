This Minimalist Winter Nail Color Trend Looks So Gorgeous On Everyone

Though some parts of the country have already seen snow (*shivers*), winter doesn’t officially kick off until December 21. And as you’re slowly starting to switch up your skin care routine over the next few weeks in preparation for the upcoming season (read: pull out the heavy-duty moisturizers), don’t forget about your nail products. Translation: Trade in your trusty fall burnt orange for the winter 2022 nail color trends, which range from minimalist wintery white to pretty lilac.

“Trends this year for winter polish colors seem to be a little more all over the place than previous years, [but] there’s a lot more texture, embellishments, and overall ‘all-out’ feel going on,” Alicia Torello, a New York-based editorial nail artist, tells TZR. It turns out, the nail trends for winter align with popular makeup trends, namely embellishments (think: pearls and crystals). Not to worry though — the expert ensures that there will still be more pared-back winter classics, such as grays, nudes, and reds. “But there’s definitely more of a mixed feeling,” Torello adds.

Below, TZR tapped industry-favorite nail artists for their perspective on the winter 2022 nail color trends (and of course combed through social media to see what top content creators are loving at the moment). Keep scrolling to meet the top seven shades that will dominate over the next few months.

Pearly White

According to Mimi D, a celebrity manicurist and nail artist, Snow Day In LA by OPI is a pearly white polish that will amp up your go-to traditional winter white. “It’s a full coverage white shade that’s sure to elevate your holiday French manicure,” she tells TZR. “It’s available in both regular and gel polish.” Pro tip: Add some pearls on for extra oomph.

Candy Apple Red

Another color trend Mimi D anticipates will be everywhere in winter 2022 is candy apple red polish, like A Night To Shine by Red Carpet Manicure or Pear Nova’s Truth Oar Dare. “With all the holiday-inspired red manicures, this shade is great as a stand-alone manicure or if you’re into nail art, creating a candy pattern is perfect with this shade,” she says. This is definitely one of the best pairings for your upcoming holiday makeup looks.

Baby Blue

One of the best things about blue is there’s no “right” season to wear the color. While navy works with any outfit you throw on, a soft baby blue will be a much-needed mood booster come winter. Give the polish a holiday touch by swiping on a bit of clear glitter polish.

Mossy Green

Loving the growing popularity of green nails? If so, here’s some good news: Mossy green in the next It color to test drive. “It gives a muted green vibe that goes well with all skin tones,” Elle Gerstein, a celebrity nail artist whose clients include Gigi Hadid and Katie Holmes, tells TZR about the color trend. Examples of this particular hue are Orly’s Wild Willow and Static Nails’ Liquid Glass Lacquer Sage.

Gunmetal Metallic

A popular color Mimi D is spotting is “You Attract Me” by Nails.Inc. “It’s a gunmetal blue polish that’s perfect on its own or magnetized,” she tells TZR. There’s also OPI’s Turn Bright After Sunset, which is the perfect dark glitter polish to sport at any upcoming holiday party.

Pinky Lilac

You probably pull out your lilac polishes every spring like clockwork — but this year, consider doing so a few months early. According to Instagram, the pretty pastel nail polish trend isn’t going anywhere this winter.

Bone

Gerstein says ivory, bone, and porcelain are all colors you’ll see a lot of this upcoming season. “Nails for winter are a classic shade of cream and are paired will with garden hues and latte accents,” she notes. For these shades, she suggests OPI’s Dusk To Dune and NailtopiaCreme de La creme.