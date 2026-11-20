For many people, there’s a direct relationship between the thermostat and their pedicure appointments; specifically, as the temperatures rise, so does the frequency of their polish dates. As the weather cools off, and flip-flops and jellies get packed away and swapped out for boots and ballet flats, it’s natural to prioritize other, more visible beauty tasks. But I would like to offer one — or should I say six? — compelling argument(s) for booking a pedicure this winter: The season’s top polish trends, which are so fun and festive, they’ll have you RSVP’ing “yes” to any event that gives you an excuse to wear an open-toe heel.

Among the pedicure polish colors set to trend in the coming months are frosted pastel shades, including icy blue and frosty purple. The shimmery touches give these hues “a festive, almost magical quality,” as Donna Charloff, director of service and in-studio product for MiniLuxe, said of the latter. “It's a refreshing departure from traditional winter colors.” For those looking for a little less sparkle — but are still seeking a brighter alternative to the richer hues that tend to define the season — there’s winter white, an opaque, true-white hue that evokes freshly fallen snow.

That’s not to say the classics are on the outs; they are classics, after all. This year, rich chocolate brown is set to be the neutral of the season (think more dark cocoa than milk), while red continues to serve as the ultimate can’t-go-wrong pick.

Read on to dive into the season’s top pedicure polish trends, straight from the pros.

Icy Blues

Feeling the tiniest bit experimental? Consider chilling out with toes painted a pearly shade of blue. “We’re seeing growing interest in cooler color palettes and unexpected alternatives to traditional nude shades,” says Vikki Swan, nail educator and founder of Vikki Swan Nail Academy. “Icy blue feels fresh, modern, and minimal without being overly bold.”

Juli Russell, nail expert and Sally Beauty ambassador, co-signs. “Toenails are a great way to experiment with nail trends or nail colors that might be a little more out there,” she says. “An icy, glass-like finish adds a unique depth to the polish.” Opt for a slightly grey-toned gel polish — Swann recommends Luxio’s Suave or American Creator Color Gel in Indifferent — and top it with a powder chrome; Russell’s choice is ASP’s Glass Chrome Powder Single.

Frosty Purples

Shimmery or satin, frosty purple — a light, lilacy hue — is another off-the-beaten-path pick for the season. “If you normally gravitate towards pink polishes, this one is a fun try for the winter,” says Russell. “The soft paleness of the purple makes it surprisingly wearable, similar to a baby pink, but adds a fun pop of color.” Charloff is on board with this trend, too: “While deeper shades typically dominate winter pedicures, I love the idea of something unexpected.” She recommends MiniLuxe’s Pure Polish in Sugar Plum Fairy, a “sparkling, blue-toned lavender that feels both playful and sophisticated.” Russell’s recommendation, Sally Hansen’s Miracle Gel Polish in Crying Out Cloud, would look particularly whimsical topped with Aprés Heavenly Gel Top Coat in Divine.

Winter Whites

The lightest winter pedicure color of them all, winter white is a bright, reflective shade that “looks surprisingly fresh and clean as a pedicure color,” says Russell. “It brightens the complexion and naturally warms up the skin tone — perfect for those colder winter months.” She recommends OPI’s classic Alpine Snow, “a soft, fresh fallen powder white with a slightly creamy formula to feel more cozy and less stark.” Lights Lacquers’ Nail Lacquer in Paper White and Olive & June’s Gel Polish in HD offer similarly crisp finishes with true white undertones.

Sumptuous Brown

Looking for a little matchy-matchy mani-pedi moment? Chocolate brown, one of the trendiest winter manicure colors, is trending for toes, too. Swan suggests “a rich, deep chocolate brown shade reminiscent of dark chocolate or espresso.” Pretty much the ideal neutral, “brown has already become a modern alternative to classic black, offering a softer look while maintaining the same depth and elegance,” she says. “For pedicures, these shades are especially versatile, pairing beautifully with winter wardrobes and looking sophisticated even without additional nail art.”

If you’re feeling frosty, you can add a chrome top coat for “dimension and a soft, luminous effect,” she says, though Viktorria Voloshyna, nail educator and founder of Tory Pro Nail Studios, actually recommends going in the opposite direction with a matte finish. “It looks soft and velvety, almost like suede, and it feels very chic and modern on the toes,” she notes. Both suggest Kinetics’ Piece of Cake; Londontown Lakur x Magnolia Bakery’s Double Fudge and Mooncat’s Kafkaesque also hit that semi-sweet spot.

Metallic Fig

One of the year’s top fragrance trends is making its way to our toes — with a bit of a metallic twist. Evoking the inside of the fruit, metallic fig blends red, copper, and pink, taking the frosted finish trend a little deeper. “I love colors that aren’t a clear color — [rather] a mix of shades to create a new, unique one — and the frosty finish looks really festive as a pedicure,” says celebrity manicurist and educator Julie Kandalec. Her picks for getting the look? Essie’s shimmering, red-leaning Size Me Up and ILNP’s Molten, which is “a bit more orange.” Manucurist’s Utopia is a brilliant blend of shimmering copper and red tones.

Classic Reds

When in doubt, you can never go wrong with red; as Charloff says, “there's something undeniably elegant about a beautiful red pedicure, particularly during the holiday season.” Kanadelc is all about a vibrant candy apple red for the merriest season — so much so that she recently adopted it on her own toes. “I’m feeling holiday-ready, and I wanted the brightest, clearest red I could find,” she says; her go-tos are Candy by The Gel Bottle and Dior’s classic 999. On the deeper end, there’s the ever-popular burgundy, which, as Voloshyna notes, “goes with everything, and makes a great matching mani-pedi for the holidays.” (She likes Gelcare’s Margaux Red.)