Perhaps I just wasn’t tapped in enough at the time, but when I was growing up, it felt like there were only three options for winter fragrances: sweet, sweeter, and too strong. There were saccharine impressions of gingerbread cookies, classic scents from storied brands that felt a little... let’s say old-fashioned, and not much in between. But fragrance has grown in just about every way since then — from technology and preferences to its role in the larger culture — and unsurprisingly, fragrance offerings have, too. One need look no further than the fragrance trends of winter 2027 for proof.

The season’s biggest trend? The skin you’re in. Or an elevated version of it; think light, cozy, and slightly animalic fragrances that layer well and enhance your natural scent. “During winter, I think these warm, musky fragrances are especially appealing because they offer a sense of comfort without the sweetness or heaviness traditionally associated with cold-weather perfumes,” says Funmi Monet, founder of Influxious and an ISIPCA-certified fragrance expert. "There's something very luxurious about a fragrance that smells like freshly moisturized skin, an expensive sweater, and a really good hug.”

That’s not to say sweet scents are on the outs. Gourmands, ever the star of the season, are remaining front and center, albeit with more elevated profiles. Vanilla, arguably the most gourmand gourmand of them all, isn’t going anywhere, either — as the category’s equivalent of the perfect white T-shirt, it makes for a great foundational piece in a bespoke combo.

Also trending are more unique fragrance notes — like petrichor and olive — that you might not know you love until you try them, as well as unusual pairings (think leather and chocolate or ambergris and pink pepper). As Monet notes, “Not every perfume needs to be universally likable. Sometimes the most memorable fragrances are the ones that make a statement.”

Read on to learn all about the top fragrance trends of winter 2027.

Skin Is In

If there was one unanimously agreed-upon trend, it was sensual, skin-like scents. “While bold, statement-making fragrances will always have an audience, I'm seeing a growing appreciation for softer, more intimate fragrances that create what I call the ‘cashmere effect,’” says Monet. Think of these as the “‘your skin, but enhanced’” scents, says Amandine Pallez, global creative director for Bvlgari Fragrances; like a quality fabric that conforms to your contours. “The appeal is not simply smelling clean — it is a fragrance that feels personal, tactile, and discoverable at close range.”

Notes-wise, think musk — particularly skin musks — creamy woods, sandalwood, ambrette, cashmere, and iris. “Even aldehydes are making a comeback in this scent profile,” says fragrance content creator Paul Fino. These scents aren’t “clean in the traditional soapy or fresh-laundry sense,” explains Monet. “I'm talking about... the kind of scent that makes somebody lean in a little closer because they want to figure out what smells so good.” (And, as a bonus for the fragrance layering aficionados: These scents tend to play well with others, too.)

Into The Woods

For those who like to indulge in more earthly delights, “I'm seeing a lot of interest in fragrances that capture the crisp, invigorating feeling of being outdoors, with notes like pine, fir, cedarwood, and cypress,” says Autumne West, national beauty director for Nordstrom — scents that “are seemingly familiar and cozy, but with unexpected twists.” These are especially great picks for folks looking to get into the holiday spirit, but not necessarily in a holiday treat way; these fragrances “offer something different from the sweeter scents we often associate with gourmands, while still feeling grounding, cozy, and incredibly versatile.”

On the floral front, “one of the fragrance directions I’m most excited about is what I call ‘dark romance,’” says Monet. These juices take classic florals — think “rose, violet, and jasmine” — and pair them with rich, sexy, smoky notes, like oud, incense, or leather. The result is a sumptuous balance between dark and light, gentle and dramatic. “These fragrances feel like the olfactory equivalent of a dramatic evening gown, a deep burgundy lip, or a really good leather jacket,” she says.

Grown-Up Gourmands

Circling back to those holiday treats: “I don't think we're ever going to completely break up with gourmand fragrances,” says Monet, “but I do think our palates are becoming a little more sophisticated.” She’s sensing a shift “toward more complex, less literal gourmands.” These scents move beyond classic vanilla, coffee, and cocoa — incorporating notes like smoky woods, resins, spices, leather, and florals — without sacrificing that signature gourmand deliciousness. “These are fragrances that still have an edible quality, but they don't necessarily smell like something you'd order at a bakery,” says Monet. “They're richer, sexier, and a little more mysterious.” Pallez co-signs this one: “Vanilla and other comforting notes remain relevant, but the more interesting luxury treatment introduces tension… rather than relying on sweetness alone,” she says.

Macabre Moments

“There is a strong demand for scents that capture specific, hyper-realistic moments or textures rather than traditional beauty profiles,” says Pallez. “Fragrances evoking burnt leaves, cold rain, old books, or raw materials are highly sought after.”

This movement aligns with what Douglas Little, perfumer and founder of Heretic Perfum, refers to as the “gothic perfumery” trend. These are the “fragrances that explore the darker, more mysterious aspects of beauty,” he explains. “These aren't necessarily perfumes that are conventionally pretty. They're atmospheric, sensual, sometimes unsettling, and often deeply seductive.”

Beyond just the classic wintertime gravitation toward darker delights, “I think there’s something more significant happening culturally,” says Little. “We’re living in an increasingly sanitized, algorithm-driven world, and I believe people are developing a tremendous appetite for mystery, individuality, and experiences that feel genuinely extraordinary.”

Versatile Vanilla

While the gourmand category is expanding its menu offerings, make no mistake — vanilla is still the house special. “I think people aren’t tired of vanilla; they’re tired of the same vanilla repackaged over and over again,” says Paul. The ultimate way to make a vanilla your own? “Layering them to create your own signature scent,” says 828 Aroma co-founder Georgia Allen. Mixing and matching formats and concentration levels — lotions, body washes, mists, solids, eau de parfums, and all — is a great way to create a bespoke vanilla scent.