The dropping temperatures don’t just mark the approach of winter; they also usher in the perfect opportunity to switch up your hair. Instead of heading into the new season with the same style you’ve worn on repeat, why not change things up? Winter 2026’s haircut trends are low-maintenance yet polished, effortless, and refreshingly modern. This year, hairstylists are predicting less texture and more volume. “With colder weather comes coats and layers, and too much texture can cause your hair to look matted or weighed down against all that fabric,” explains celebrity hairstylist Anthony Holguin.

Given the fact that hat hair and static are also a part of the winter struggle, it’s no wonder that shorter, versatile looks that are easy to style, like the bob haircut, will be trending. If you’re not ready for a dramatic chop, subtle changes are also on track to trend. The cooler weather provides the perfect conditions for bangs and face-framing layers offer a simple refresh while adding movement to your existing cut. Meanwhile, those leaning into length can focus on long, polished layers that play well with oversized coats and bundled-up days.

Ahead, TZR has pulled together the top winter haircut trends to inspire your next look. Feel free to screenshot.

The Soft Box Bob

The bob is still going strong. According to celebrity hair stylist TerraRose Puncerelli, you can expect to see a new version of the cut this winter. “The box bob is evolving into a softer, more wearable version with lightly layered ends and a subtle curve inward,” she shares. “It’s structured yet low-maintenance, which makes it ideal for winter when hair tends to lose volume and smoothness from dry air and hats.”

For smooth, tucked-in ends that frame the jawline, Puncerelli suggests using a volumizing mousse — she’s a fan of V&Co’s Beauty Wave Babe Styling Mousse — before styling then blowing it out with a round brush.

Bouncy Blowout

“Long, polished layers strike the ideal balance between effortless and styled,” shares Katie Brenner, hairstylist and global artistic director for Oli G. “They bring back that healthy, bouncy blowout look we’ve all been missing. Think smooth roots, soft movement, and tons of shine.” After working in a heat protectant, Brenner recommends using a round brush to lift the roots and curve the ends of your hair under. “After the blowout, use a flat iron in a few sections for that mirror-like finish,” she adds. Then apply a few drops of Oli G’s Renew Porosity Balancing Oil from mid-lengths to ends to “lock in moisture and shine.”

Face-Framing Bangs

Face-framing bangs will also be trending this winter, says Sean Michael, hairstylist and owner of Salon Beau in Massachusetts. “We’re starting to see many clients opt for noticeable angles or bangs that highlight their features and add texture and shape around the face,” he adds. He recommends using a lightweight volumizing spray and round brush to blow dry the bangs forward and slightly under to create soft movement before smoothing everything over with a flat iron.

Luxe Mid-Length

Steve Granitz/FilmMagic/Getty Images

Mid-length cuts — a.k.a cuts that fall just past the shoulders — are making a comeback because of their versatility and healthy, polished look. “This length makes it easy to wear under scarves or coats without excessive friction and breakage, which is key in cold weather,” says Puncerelli. Apply a heat protectant cream — she recommends Mr. Smith’s The Foundation — then use a large-barrel curling iron to add loose bends through the mid-lengths for soft, subtle movement.

Layered Curtain Shag

“The ‘70s-inspired shag continues to dominate but with softer curtain bangs and long, blended layers for movement,” says Puncerelli. She notes that this haircut suits all face shapes and gives hair a fuller look, perfect for combating winter’s flat-hair days. To style the look, spritz a lightweight texture spray, like Oribe’s Gold Lust Dry Texture Spray, or dry shampoo at the roots and mid-lengths, then “tousle with your fingers or a diffuser for effortless, undone volume.”

This winter is all about polished cuts, sleek layers, and fuss-free styles that work under hats and scarves, prioritizing ease above all and making the colder months the perfect time to refresh your look.