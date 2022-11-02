(Makeup)

These Trendy 2022 Makeup Launches Make The Perfect Gifts

Give the gift of glam.

Model with smoky metallic eyeshadow and dewy blush
The Look Of The Holidays

It’s a good thing that the holidays are at the tail-end of the year — what better way to celebrate party season than experimenting with every exciting makeup trend of 2022? It feels like this year was particularly stuffed with both exciting microtrends like the celebrity-beloved green eyeshadow movement, as well as here-to-stay additions to the collective cosmetic consciousness (think siren eyes and under-eye blush).

Most of 2022’s trendy makeup launches seemed to fall into two camps: There are those dedicated to creating the softest, dreamiest complexions with weather-proof setting sprays, ethereal blushes, and camouflaging concealers; and those that speak to the year’s more creative trends. Instagram, TikTok, and Pinterest are stuffed with colorful graphic eyeliner styles and exciting lip color pairings that tie entire looks together. More than ever before, unbridled self-expression is leading the industry, and its tops brands are heeding the call with their best new formulas and products yet. The holiday season’s embracement of all things glitzy, glamorous, and happy-go-lucky, making it the perfect time to try out that smoky eye look you saved on TikTok a month ago. And if you find yourself constantly forwarding makeup tip clips to your group chat, consider your holiday shopping done — there’s a buzzy new makeup launch for everyone on your list.

Never-Budge Setting Spray

Prismatic Highlighter

Lash-Amplifying Mascara

IRL Filter Powder

Do-It-All Shadow Sticks

e.l.f.
No Budge Matte Shadow Stick
$5
Those enviably creative, Euphoria-inspired eye looks all over your Discover page? Way easier to nail with a creamy, glide-on stick with pigmented colors and a smear-proof formula. e.l.f.’s popular new range of matte shadow sticks comes in eight distinct shades for limitless possibilities — and they lend themselves especially well to trendy ‘70s-inspired makeup, too. | Pros: Twist-up packaging; matte finishes; tapered tip with built-in sharpener |

Shimmery Shadows

Too Faced
Mini Secret Santa Eyeshadow Palette
$29
It’s true, sparkly eye makeup of every kind is having a serious moment right now. As it happens, Too Face seems to be a fan of the trend and created the ultimate eight-pan shadow lineup to bring it to life at your first big holiday party of the year. Use the bolder shades to put a pop of color in the inner corner or drag it along the lash line in lieu of eyeliner — you’re guaranteed at least a few double-takes. | Pros: Eight trendy colors; mirrored compact | Cons: Limited edition |

Ultra-Precise Eyeliner

Jason Wu Beauty
The Kitty Dual End Eyeliner
$16
Best of both worlds, indeed. Nail just about every eyeliner trend of the year — hello, Zendaya-approved stiletto liner — with Jason Wu’s double-ended liquid-pencil duo. The laser-precise felt tip and comfortable grip makes drawing on cat-eyes and wings easier, while the smudge-able pencil end is perfect for the new waterline eyeliner resurgence. | Pros: Two-in-one design | Cons: One shade only |

Romantic Blush Duo

Minimalist Lip Tint

Breathable Foundation

Back-From-Vacation Bronzer

Hydrating Lip Color

Camouflaging Concealer

Arch-Defining Brow Pencil

All-Night Lip Color