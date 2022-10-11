Though her October’s been stuffed with wonderfully witchy nails, sleek hairstyles, and plenty of sultry, sexy makeup, Halloween queen Vanessa Hudgens still has yet to reach her final form — that doesn’t come ‘til the 31st. In the meantime, though, she shows off a new, Halloween-ready makeup look or manicure nearly every day. The best part is how increasingly bold, bright, and campy they are — perfect for the fun-filled season. Vanessa Hudgens’ green makeup, worn to the unveiling of her new cocktail collaboration, might be her most striking look of the year. And while the color is absolutely an attention-grabber (and one of 2022’s trendiest shades), it’s surprisingly easy to wear — especially this time of year.

At the Thomas Ashbourne spirits party, Hudgens was seen with her hair brushed back into a middle-parted, slicked ponytail with plenty of sheen and gloss. Her manicure was the same black stiletto nails with an ombré, gradient effect she wore to Paris Fashion Week, but her makeup is what really pulled focus. The entire event featured pops of bright green against otherwise dark backdrops, and Hudgens’ green eyeshadow was no exception. It even matched her green holographic Alexandre Vauthier boots, complete with a sexy stiletto heel.

The bright shade — somewhere between a spring green and a pea green — is smoked out all over her upper lids, blending towards the brows for an eye-opening effect. While the glam team behind the look is still indeterminate — Hudgens regularly works with a handful of celebrated makeup artists — what is clear is that the color is concentrated on her upper lids as opposed to all-over color on her lower lashlines. This helps the eyeshadow feel more like a quick burst of color rather than a perfect match to her surroundings. Additionally, Hudgens’ makeup seems to gave plenty of sparkle and shine, with an extended wing for a lifted look.

Green is undoubtedly the color of 2022, popping up in everything from Zendaya’s emerald premiere makeup to Kendall Jenner’s olive green nails. Few colors have the true range that green does, which, depending on shade, can fall anywhere from earthy to electric. To get Vanessa’s look, a yellow-toned green (think the color of a cartoon snake) is key, as is all-over shimmer. For maximum color payoff, lay down a cream or gel-based green eyeshadow first, and layer a glimmering powder on top. The effect utterly bewitching — wear it well beyond All Hallow’s Eve.

