When I asked my younger sister what she thought about press-on toenails, she responded, “Recession indicator.” While, yes, her tongue-in-cheek observation is technically correct — press-on toenails are less expensive than a traditional salon manicure — they have more to offer beyond saving a few dollars; they’re a fun, customizable, and low-commitment way to keep your nails in check. They come pre-shaped and pre-polished, with endless options when it comes to length, design, and style. And during summer, when sandals, flip-flops, and open-toed shoes come out of the closet, your toes are exposed to the elements. With a conventional pedicure, that means chipped polish, uneven nails, or neglected cuticles are on full display. That’s where a press-on pedicure comes in handy — surprisingly durable, they can last up to a week or more with proper application, standing up to pool days, sandy beaches, and everything in between.

Even with all the pros, press-on toenails do still get a bad rap. “I think people have a [negative] perception of press-on toenails just because it’s a new concept,” says Evelyn Lim, chief educator at Miniluxe’s Paintbox studio. Because it’s a fairly new concept, there’s still a lot of preconceptions. There’s the idea that press-on toenails are uncomfortable or difficult to wear with shoes, to name a few. So, how do you separate fact from fiction to decide if a press-on pedicure is for you? Ahead, find out everything you need to know about press-on toenails — from how to apply them to how long they really last.

What Are Press-On Toenails?

Press-on toenails are exactly what they sound like; similar to fingernail press-ons, these are artificial nails specifically designed to fit the shape and size of your toenails. They come in a wide range of styles and finishes to suit your personal aesthetic. The application process is pretty seamless, too. “A press-on pedicure is a great way to add a little length and continuous color on your toes instantly without worrying about drying time,” says celebrity manicurist and Kiss Nails & imPRESS Mani brand ambassador, Gina Edwards. “If you can’t get to your salon, you can do press-ons,” says Lim. “It’s also a great way to get nail art on your toes.”

Are Press-On Toenails Bad For Your Natural Nails?

If you apply them properly, press-on toenails aren’t damaging to your natural nails. imPRESS’s press-ons use an adhesive rather than glue, says Edwards, which can be a better option than glue for some people. Also, be sure to apply press-ons that aren’t too long or ill-fitting — if you’re they are and you’re wearing closed-toed shoes, “the press-ons can get in the way, get bunched up, and cause a little damage to your natural toenail as well,” adds Kim.

Courtesy of Glamnetic

How To Prep Your Nails For A Press-On Pedicure

Most press-on nails come in a kit that includes the nails, of course, a cuticle pusher, a file, a prep pad, nail glue or another adhesive like double-sided sticky tabs. Start by pushing back your cuticles, filing, trimming, and buffing the nails then wiping them down with an alcohol pad. “You always want to make sure your nails are free from debris and are clean before you use the prep pad,” says Edwards.

Once your natural nails are set, pick out your press-on toenail sizes before you start applying them with glue, if that’s the adhesive you’re using. Put a small dot of glue on the fake nail and another on your real nail — don’t overdo it, just a little goes a long way. Line up the fake nail just above your cuticle — make sure it’s straight — then press it down firmly for about 10 seconds. Wipe off any extra glue if needed.

How To Remove Press-On Toenails

The removal process is pretty simple, too. “Once you're ready to remove, all you need is warm water and some oil — I love olive oil — then gently remove with the manicure stick included in the package,” explains Edwards.

How Long Do Press-On Pedicures Last?

According to Edwards, with the Impress Super Hold adhesive, you can expect your press-on toenails to last up to 10 days — and yes, they’re water-resistant. Generally speaking though, it depends on the quality of your press-ons, with good application and proper care, your press-on pedicure can last up to two weeks.

Press-on pedicures might be the low-effort, high-reward beauty hack you didn’t know you needed. Ahead, TZR has compiled a list of beauty products to consider for your next DIY pedi.

Shop The Best Products For A Press-On Pedicure