A freshly painted pedicure has the power to transform your outfit, shoe game, nails, and your mood. And while you’re getting ready to pack up your winter coats and boots, it’s time to transition your pedicure color to a new spring aesthetic, because sandal season is on the horizon. So which spring 2022 pedicure color trends are all the rage this season?

When considering pedicure options, bright shades like orange, red, and pink will always have their moment during the spring. But this year, Olivia Van Iderstine, Olive & June's vice president of content and creative, has been seeing a lot of purples and magentas setting the scene. “Pedicures are the perfect way to audition a color you may not have thought to try before,” the expert shares. “This is also the time people match their pedicures to the holidays: green for St. Patrick’s day, pastels for Easter.”

Selecting one color amidst the plethora of nail colors out there can be overwhelming. And how do you know what nail polish to choose that will dry quickly, last long, and provide shine? Luckily for you, TZR enlisted the help of top celebrity manicurists to hone in on the best pedicure polish trends of the season. These shades work well whether you’re at a fancy nail appointment or attempting a DIY kit at home. From nudes and pinks to greens and blues, ahead are seven vibrant pedicure polish colors for your consideration. Bonus: They look great on a range of skin tones.

We at TZR only include products that have been independently selected by our editors. We may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article

Dare To Wear Red

Na’Tasha Simmons, founder of XXVZ suggests going with an everyday pop of red that makes you feel joyful when you look down at your toes. The cool thing about a bold red is it works great for trips, special occasions, and roaming around the city.

All Periwinkle

The Pantone color of the year can often be found on a spring nail list, and this season is no different. A bit more purple than blue, periwinkle looks great on toes. And don’t forget about proper cuticle care. “As we make our way into sandal season, make a little habit of applying Heel Balm or Foot Serum every night,” Iderstine tells TZR. “It'll help maintain that ‘just stepped out of the salon’ feeling we always crave!”

Sheer-ing Is Caring

Evelyn Lim, chief educator at Paintbox predicts clean, minimal, barely there sheer colors will have a major moment this spring. The expert credits this to the runways of fashion week this year. “If you are not a fan of sheer polish on the toes, try a French pedicure for a similar look.” Her top pick: Auda B. Glass Stillettos for its ability to match all skin tones, while acting as a great base color for a French pedicure.

Green With Envy

Let go of the notion that green polish can only be worn in the fall and over the holidays. This season, update your traditional pedicure with a spring green. The experts are seeing forest green, mint green, and metallics do well this season. And for a long-lasting pedicure, Lim recommends swapping out your color every two weeks to keep things fresh and to avoid staining the nail.

Glowing Magenta

The good thing about pedicures is that they're not as noticeable as your manicures, so you can take color risks. If you’re in search of a more adventurous and playful pedicure, walk on the wild side with glowing purple. And if you’re feeling extra out there, finish off with glitter.

No Blues Mondays

Simmons suggests XXVZ Ride The Ripetide for a, “twisted take on sky blues that give you that ocean and a beach vacation feeling closer than you think.” And for salon-looking feet, the expert recommends starting your routine with a foot scrub (to remove any dead skin) a couple times a week and following up with moisturizer.

Georgia Peach

Iderstine has seen loads of neutral peachy-pinks for spring. “Softer than the traditional beige, this color is warmed up with pink and peachy undertones.” The expert recommends Olive & June KAG as a shade that work perfect with different shoes and outfits. When executing at home, Lim encourages positioning your foot at a 45 degree angle off the floor or table while painting. “Raising the foot higher than 45 degrees or at a 90-degree angle will cause the polish to flood onto your cuticles.”