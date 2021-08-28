Orange lipstick may not hold the same place in your makeup bag as everyday nudes and classic reds, but the sunshine shade really makes a statement — and it’s a lot more wearable than you might think. The best orange lipstick for you will depend on the type of formula you usually go for: more moisturizing, creamy finishes will give you a softer orange lip if you're looking to ease your way into the bold trend, while matte lipsticks are great for creating a long-lasting lip that’s super pigmented.

If you're not sure how to choose the most complementary shade of orange for your skin tone, generally, fairer skin tones will want to reach for coral, burnt-orange, or lighter orange-red colors, while darker skin tones can pull off vibrant, fiery-orange lipsticks with ease. That said, orange lipstick actually looks great on everyone, and you should go for the shade you like. Making it work for you has more to do with the other makeup you wear it with, as opposed to your complexion.

For more staying power, you can start by gently exfoliating your lips and applying a thin layer of balm before lining and filling in your lips with a lip liner in a similar shade to your lipstick (unless you're using a sheer formula, then just apply straight from the bullet and keep it in your bag for touchups throughout the day).

To help you find your perfect match, check out this guide to the best orange lipsticks on the market right now.

1. Best Sheer Orange Lipstick

The floral and butterfly-adorned case alone makes this Anna Sui Sheer Flower Lipstick in ‘Orange Freesia’ a must-have. The lipstick itself has a flower-shaped tip that's almost too pretty to use, and a hydrating formula that includes ingredients like peach kernel oil, sweet almond oil, and rosehip oil. ‘Orange Freesia’ imparts a washed-out, peachy color that will look especially great on fair skin with warmer yellow undertones.

2. Best Matte Orange Lipstick

NYX's liquid matte lipsticks may be among the brand’s most popular offerings, but their lesser-known, classic matte lipsticks deliver all of those same benefits via a traditional tube, so they’re ideal for those who like a matte look, but not an overly drying feel. ‘Indie Flick’ is a coral-red color that's bold, but not quite as intense as a true orange lipstick. It’ll look amazing on just about any skin tone for any occasion, but it feels especially well-suited to summer.

3. Best Creamy Orange Lipstick

For an orange-red color with a classic cream finish, try Urban Decay’s Vice Lipstick in ‘Drive In’. It’s formulated with nourishing ingredients like aloe vera and avocado oil to keep your lips feeling moisturized and soft even after hours of wear. Layer the lipstick on over a liner for more intense color, or gently dab it onto the center of your lips for a subtle, blurred-out effect. This surprisingly wearable shade will look amazing on anyone, guaranteed.

4. Best Orange Lip Crayon

For the most foolproof application, opt for a lip crayon like Haus Laboratories Le Monster Matte Lip Crayon in ‘Exotica’. The intense pigment gives you the full coverage you'd expect from a traditional matte lipstick, but the pointed, pencil-like tip allows for creating more precise lines (you can even skip the liner). This pick from Lady Gaga's makeup line smoothes over lips with a creamy finish that dries down matte. Plus, the formula includes sodium hyaluronate to plump up your lips by binding water to your skin. The shade ‘Exotica’ is a bright orange that complements a wide range of skin tones, from deep to tan to fair with warm undertones (if you have fair skin with cooler undertones, ‘Miami Tango’, an orange-red color, is another great option to consider).

5. Best Matte Liquid Lipstick

If you prefer a liquid lipstick, Maybelline’s Super Stay Matte Ink Liquid Lipstick in ‘Heroine’ is the ultimate orange color. The applicator features an arrow-shaped tip to more precisely apply your color, and the long-wearing formula promises to be completely smudge-proof for up to 16 hours. Because the color is so bold, you can keep the rest of your makeup simple with a clean base, mascara, and a hint of blush in a similar, warm orange tone.

6. Best Shiny Liquid Lipstick

High-shine lipstick doesn't mean the color payoff has to be short-lived. Revlon’s ColorStay Satin Ink Liquid Lipstick gives you a glossy finish with a long-lasting formula — it’ll stay on for up to 16 hours, according to the brand. ‘Smokin' Hot’ is a bright orange-red that really pops on darker skin tones, and it keeps lips moisturized courtesy of ingredients like vitamin E and black currant seed oil. The pointed tip makes it easy to create crisp, clean lines, as well.