So it’s nearly the end of June and you still haven’t gotten your inaugural summer mani. Or maybe you’ve just gotten the first one, but as July approaches you’re close to going back to sheer French tip nails because you’re stumped for inspo. Well then, this a safe space for you, because the pressure to have a cute, eye-catching mani every month of the summer is high (but exciting). If you’ve yet to come across square French tip nails, you’re in luck now, because this design is one of the easiest customizable nail trends around. Even if you only stick to this style all summer, there are so many combinations of colors, designs, and lengths that you’ll never get bored of.

If you just can’t seem to get down with the square nail trend, don’t worry, because this week’s hottest Instagram “nailfies” also point to gradient nails, negative space designs, and ombré gradients in every nail shape as big trends for summer. And even if barely there manicures are your tried-and true style (no shame here), there’s an impossibly elegant glossy, gold tip mani below that’s sure to catch your eye and end up on your hands.

Below, see the 10 Instagram nail posts that made TZR editors click “save” this week for the ultimate summer nail inspiration.

Pantone Square Tips

“I am firmly on team square nails and this dreamy periwinkle set is definitely coming with me to the nail salon for my next manicure appointment. The subtle glitter detail under the colorful French tip is also *chef’s kiss*.” — Hannah Baxter, deputy beauty editor, TZR

Muted Pastel Gradient

“Gradient ombré nails are such an easy way to dip a toe in the nail art game, and this muted pastel color palette is truly stunning. Simple, short nail art is the best way to have a low-key summer mani that is also a cinch to DIY.” — HB

Neon Yellow Swirls

“I’ve been in the mood for bright, summery nails, and this neon yellow manicure basically encapsulates this season. The sheer base and swirl design make it a bit more trendy and fun.” — Catherine Santino, beauty news writer, TZR

Pink & Orange Swirl Nails

“These summery nails are so cute and bright without being too over the top. The thin white line and sheer background gives the mani a minimalist feel, while the starburst colors add a touch of vibrancy.” — Annie Blay, associate beauty news editor

Glossy Gold Tip Nails

“This elegant set with a glossy nude base and dainty gold shimmer screams bridal glam, and though I’m not a bride or soon to be, I’m still adding this on deck for my next summer manicure because...why not?” —AB

Negative Space Neon Nails

“Brights are bold enough on their own that I always appreciate plenty of negative space in a neon-toned manicure. I love how the designs vary in placement and position, and the blue-and-green color combo is so carefree and cheerful.” — Amanda Ross, Beauty News Writer

Outline Ombré Nails

“I am obsessed with every variation of the French manicure, especially milky ombré effects and high-contrast outlines. This set incorporates both that glossy gradient style and the structured elegance of outline tips to look distinct and creative but subtle. I immediately took a screenshot — these nails are my life for the next month.” — AR

Blue & White Negative Space Nails

“Nothing screams more summer, or vacation for that matter, than the color of the blue Mediterranean Sea. The abstract negative space and clean lines make for a design I’ll have on repeat but test with different, vibrant summer hues.” — Kathy Lee, editor-in-chief, TZR

Ombré Fade Nails

“I’ve been craving color for summer, but I’m bored with the typical swirly patterns. This ombré fade design is a new way to do the rainbow look. Grow out is made easy, too, thanks to the glossy base on the cuticle side of the nail bed.” — Taylor Jean Stephan, beauty news writer

Key Lime Traced Nails

“Square nails are growing on me and this minimal key lime design is definitely helping. I’ve seen the reverse French before, but paired with the boxy shape the lines, this look somehow feels cleaner.” — TJS