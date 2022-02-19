I’m the first to admit that consistency is not a strength of mine. I have a hard time sticking to everything from meal plans to morning meditations. The exception to this rule, however, are my nails. I never miss my bi-monthly nail appointments, and I keep a mood board of looks and shades I want to play with each season. So, with warm days (almost) ahead, you know I already have my spring 2022 nail colors on deck and ready to roll.

Those who know me know my heart for color. Sherbet pinks, bold reds, rich purples — you name it and I’ve had it on my nails at some point. And while I love the moody bordeauxs and inky blues that are synonymous with winter, I’m ready for the light and bright manicures that spring has to offer.

Luckily, the season’s biggest nail color trends are about as fun and fancy free as they come. Bubblegum pink, tangerine orange, seafoam green (aligned with the sage color trend taking over the fashion and beauty worlds), and more are popping up in all the latest collections of top nail brands. And I. Am. Ready.

Below, check out the five spring nail color trends that will be dominating my mood boards and my manicures in the months ahead.

Cafe Au Lait

OK, I know this shade doesn’t scream spring, but hear me out. I like to think of latte-colored polishes as the warm-weather alternative to winter’s rich chocolatey browns. And, as it turns out, brown is actually set to be a major fall 2022 nail trend, according to recent NYFW runways. So, I figure, why not get a head start?

Bubblegum

In the words of Shelby Eatenton Latcherie in Steel Magnolias (played by one Julia Roberts):“pink is my signature color.” And it really is, particularly come spring. For this season in particular, I’m gravitating toward YTK-inspired bubblegum pop-hues (think Elle Woods pink), which translates nicely to my nails. A bright candy-color like this works great as an alternative to the classic white French mani.

Limoncello

I know yellow is a shade that’s been trending for a while, (and will continue into fall 2022 fashion trends), but I just can’t let it go. I particularly love a creamy, more muted version, reminiscent of a scoop of lemon gelato.

Sea Foam

You can’t deny the overwhelming power of green this year. The shade has quite literally taken over the style landscape across the board. So why should my nails miss out on the fun? Piggybacking off the more specific sage green trend dominating wardrobes and homes, I’m loving a soft, blue-tinted sea foam shade, both in matte and shimmering varieties.

Tangerine

I think orange may be my spring alternative to the classic red manicure this spring. While I know that may be shocking to some, I’ve actually test-driven this color on more than one occasion, and have really enjoyed the results. A vibrant citrus manicure, whether solid, negative space, or with an ombré effect, is surprisingly versatile.