The connection between the ingredients in your makeup and the impact they have on state of your skin has been an age-old conversation in the beauty industry. Thanks to research and innovation, many brands leave out the controversial ones that can contribute to major concerns, like pore-clogging mineral oil, for example. But the discussion on how your mental state can affect what your complexion looks like hasn’t garnered the same attention. But, Sonia Singh hopes to bring the mind-skin connection to the forefront with with Sonela, a line of lipglosses and liquid blushes. For her, makeup isn’t just about physical beauty; its usage is also connected to one’s mental health.

The former finance guru who managed billion dollar revenue streams for companies like S'well Bottle and Wilhelmina Models noticed that her 10 year struggle with cystic acne worsened as the stress levels of her high-intensity job increased. “I felt constantly self-conscious about my skin, and my confidence diminished as I searched for products that could soothe my symptoms without aggravating them,” Singh tells TZR. “The lack of options left me frustrated, and finding a solution seemed impossible.”

Determined to find an answer to her dilemma, Singh began a research odyssey and her biggest finding was the complex parallel between how stress influences the appearance and general well-being of the skin. The founder discovered that the expanded cortisol levels heightened by stress can result in acne, dehydration, and dullness, so her biggest enemy in her skin care journey was her own mental health. From this, she realized the importance of the skin-mind connection because if you’re taking care of the mental, the physical will improve with it, resulting in an upgrade of your overall confidence.

Courtesy of Sonela

Singh’s brand is truly one of a kind. According to the founder, no other makeup brand targets what she calls “Cortisol face,” an extensive term to describe visible manifestations of stress on your complexion, including irritation and uneven texture. Additionally, as an all liquid format beauty company, the formulas were developed to bring extreme nourishment and hydration to the skin. “This not only enhances absorption but also bridges the gap between beauty and mental wellness, as each product is designed to soothe both the skin and the mind,” says Singh.

The clinically tested, allergy-tested, gluten-free, cruelty-free, vegan, and dermatologically-tested brand places Ayurvedic ideologies, the belief that everything involving the mind, body, and environment is connected, at the heart of their mission. “Sonela’s products are designed to support this harmony, so you can look and feel your best, naturally and holistically,” she says.

Her interest in Ayurveda is rooted in the South Asian beauty rituals of her youth. Growing up, Singh says that her mother would always gravitate towards traditional treatments like Indian gooseberry oil for hair fortification, turmeric masks for brightening and anti-inflammatory properties, and cardamom tea to aid digestion. The way these natural ingredients comprehensively addressed so many physical properties inspired her attraction to the ritualistic and all-encompassing essence of Ayurveda.

Courtesy of Sonela

So, for her, the Ayurvedic elements of her brand aren’t just about a mindset. Singh utilized popular and time-honored Ayurvedic ingredients like guarana, ginseng, and prickly pear. These are known to target skin-related problems like acne and sensitivity, but also help restore balance to skin and lessen stress. “Each formulation contains at least 5% active functional ingredients to ensure visible, meaningful results,” says Singh. Additionally, by blending these natural elements with science-based components like hyaluronic acid and peptides, you have a formula that feels effective, yet still holistic.

To further facilitate the mind-skin conversation, the brand has enlisted mental health professionals (i.e. therapists, psychologists, and psychiatrists) to offer advice and input into how to manage stress and improve your mental health. Their expert tips are on the Sonela’s website and social accounts, plus they assist in workshops and events that aim to encourage an open and nurturing environment for these discussions.

Now you might be wondering, with all the focus on skin, why makeup? It’s all about the confidence, says Singh. She found that makeup became a tool that wasn’t all about covering up, but enhancing self-esteem and even a form of self-expression. “During my own battle with stress, I always reached for a blush or a lip gloss; they became essentials I rarely left home without,” says Singh. “For me, these products represented the ability to carry on with my day — whether it was work commitments, social activities, or even just running errands.” With Sonela, you can experience the amplification and fortitude that makeup can provide without having to sacrifice the sanctity of your skin.

Sonela will be available for purchase on its website starting Oct. 3. You can find the lipglosses for $32 each and the blushes for $36 each.

Keep reading to get familiar with Sonela’s initial product lineup.