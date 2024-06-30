Taylor Hill’s lifestyle is beyond model behavior. In addition to being a familiar face of OG Victoria’s Secret runways, the model has also become quite a presence on Instagram (she has 24 million followers!) thanks to her now-renowned videos that encompass travel content, style tips, and discussions around self-care. Over the past year, the latter has been a particular point of interest for Hill, who has been extremely transparent with her social media community about the grief and mental health struggles she endured after losing her beloved labradoodle Tate.

In a vulnerable video on Instagram in July 2023, Hill candidly shared, “Last year, I decided I would start running. My mental health has taken a hit with Tate’s passing, and grief is an interesting and intricate emotion. How we navigate it is different for everyone. Strengthening my mind is important, and running is one of the hardest things I’ve done mentally.”

Hill also parlayed her grief into her latest business venture, digital pet care platform, Tate & Taylor, which provides resources and information around animal advocacy at scale. “This platform is named after [Tate], and it is a dedication to doing the best we can as pet parents,” Hill shares with TZR. “I love modeling, it’s the best job in the world — but there’s nothing like starting your own business, especially when it’s for something you care so deeply about.”

Despite being a $43 billion dollar industry, Hill says she still saw a need in the market. “There’s a lot of stuff out there; a lot of brands, people, and products, but there still isn’t one trusted resource in the space,” she explains. “I already have a wonderful creative outlet with my work in fashion, but starting a business is creative and challenging in its own way, too. It’s super exciting.”

Ahead, TZR uncovers how Taylor Hill overcomes challenging times through intentional wellness: from her go-to workouts that keep her mind and body in check, to the beauty secret she stole from the Victoria’s Secret show era — and won’t be giving back.

What is the first thing you do when you wake up?

The first thing I do is check my phone. I know you’re not supposed to, but I can’t help it. My alarm goes off, and it’s just there. I put it on Do Not Disturb, but some days I wake up with 26 text messages, and I’m like, ‘What is happening?’ I’m based in New York, but I have people all over the world texting me. Honestly, I love it. I find it exciting. It kind of wakes up my mind, and it gets my day going. Then I get out of bed, brush my teeth, and make a coffee. I like the cold brew that you buy in the grocery store, either the Starbucks brand or La Colombe. I take my dog out for a little walk, and get my day started.

What’s your favorite workout?

I like to go for a run in the morning, but if I’m not doing that, I love Pilates. I go to a studio in SoHo.

What is a favorite meal you always make/order?

For me, I love comfort food and things that remind me of my childhood. One of my favorite things to make at home is a roasted red pepper soup that sort of emulates a tomato soup, but it’s creamier and zestier. I put tomato paste in it so it still has that underlying sweetness, but I like the red pepper version more now as an adult. I make that with a grilled cheese. I get these slices of goat’s milk cheese from Trader Joe’s [and put them] on sourdough bread and it feels like such a treat.

What is your favorite self-care ritual?

Walking with [my German Shepard] Salem! He’s only a year and a half old, so he has energy. Sometimes we’ll go for a run together, maybe two or three miles. I’m pretty slow, to be honest. He’s walking, and I’m running.

What are you listening to these days?

I love to listen to podcasts on my walks. My favorite podcast is the Giggly Squad with Paige DeSorbo and Hannah Berner. They make me laugh because they’re just girls living their lives in New York and it’s so relatable. I’m like, ‘Correct, this is what it feels like.’ I also listen to Call Her Daddy. Alex [Cooper] is incredible and such a great interviewer, and I love the guests she has on the show.

When you have the chance to treat yourself, what do you do?

I’ll have a spa day when I can. I like to get a massage. I don’t do it often because of travel, so when I do, it’s a really fun way to unwind and slow down to be with myself for a minute.

What’s your go-to secret weapon when you want to look and feel good?

Reformer Pilates, or any sort of physical movement. It releases endorphins and is a positive brain boost that automatically makes you feel better. I also think it creates this funny placebo effect in the way you think about yourself. You feel better if you know you’ve been exercising and treating your body well. If I’ve been feeling off, I like to break out of that mood with some form of movement.

What is a beauty secret/hack you learned from walking the Victoria’s Secret Runway Show?

I learned so many from doing Victoria’s Secret. For example, body makeup was such a huge part of the show. Charlotte Tilbury herself was such a major part of the experience, too. She did the show makeup for so long, and then for her to create her own products and brand was amazing. Charlotte’s style, that ‘Supermodel Glow’ you recognize on the Runway, was all her vision. Her methods were always about natural beauty, healthy skin, and that signature glow. My favorite thing from the VS Show era was this formula that is now her Super Model Body product — that’s what we used on set, and continued to use once she made it into a consumer product. For everyday, I brush it down the center of my legs as a highlighter.

What is the best relationship advice you’ve received?

My parents have been married for 35 years, so I look to them for relationship advice. They are best friends and when I got married, my mom said the most important thing is to be friends with your partner. Not necessarily friends first, but true friends.