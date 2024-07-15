We may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.
As you may know, blush is having a bit of a moment right now. Over the past several months, Milk Makeup has released their Cooling Water Jelly Tint, Rhode Skin launched the viral Pocket Blushes, and most recently, Anastasia Beverly Hills put out a line of Blurring Serum Liquid Blushes. However, with this beauty trend, there has been some recent online discourse about if blush is becoming too much. In the new “blush blindness” TikTok movement, people are calling out those that may be overdoing it, although the love of the product doesn’t seem to be stopping anytime soon. Of the plethora of new releases and fan favorites to choose from, the best liquid blushes seem to be the queen bees and they are here to stay. These formulas hit all the marks from shade range to wear time.
“People were all about the contour but now we’re foregoing it to focus on blush,” said makeup artist and founder of Barbara Jean Agency, Lauren Bridges. “Blush warms up the eye which is why people love it plus it’s super easy to apply. Liquid blush is a staple in my makeup kit and I love using it.”
When it comes to finding what shade of liquid blush is right for you, Bridges says that knowing your undertones is the key. She suggests to start by going off your favorite nude lip to help you figure out your preferred undertones and from there you pick a blush that matches. “If [your favorite nude lip color] has warm undertones like orange or red try to [find these] undertones in your blush,” says Bridges. “If you tend to gravitate towards cool toned [lip colors] try to find a blush with cool undertones like pink or blue. “
For the best blush placement, “Like the Nike check, just do it.” Bridges says that when applying blush she mimics the shape of the Nike check symbol. The tail end represents the outer points of the blush reaching towards the temples and the head of the check would be applying blush to the apples of the cheeks where the fullness exists.
Bridges says that application should be begin by blending lightly with the fingers while making sure that you give each layer time to dry. You can then follow up with a Beautyblender to really get the product to melt into your skin. “This method saves you the most product,” she says.
If you’re looking for more of a pop and for longer-lasting wear, add your favorite powder blush over top and increase intensity by repeating the steps above.
With these tips in mind, TZR has compiled a list of the best liquid blushes on the market. Keep reading to find the ones you’ll want to add to your personal makeup collection.