As you may know, blush is having a bit of a moment right now. Over the past several months, Milk Makeup has released their Cooling Water Jelly Tint, Rhode Skin launched the viral Pocket Blushes, and most recently, Anastasia Beverly Hills put out a line of Blurring Serum Liquid Blushes. However, with this beauty trend, there has been some recent online discourse about if blush is becoming too much. In the new “blush blindness” TikTok movement, people are calling out those that may be overdoing it, although the love of the product doesn’t seem to be stopping anytime soon. Of the plethora of new releases and fan favorites to choose from, the best liquid blushes seem to be the queen bees and they are here to stay. These formulas hit all the marks from shade range to wear time.

“People were all about the contour but now we’re foregoing it to focus on blush,” said makeup artist and founder of Barbara Jean Agency, Lauren Bridges. “Blush warms up the eye which is why people love it plus it’s super easy to apply. Liquid blush is a staple in my makeup kit and I love using it.”

When it comes to finding what shade of liquid blush is right for you, Bridges says that knowing your undertones is the key. She suggests to start by going off your favorite nude lip to help you figure out your preferred undertones and from there you pick a blush that matches. “If [your favorite nude lip color] has warm undertones like orange or red try to [find these] undertones in your blush,” says Bridges. “If you tend to gravitate towards cool toned [lip colors] try to find a blush with cool undertones like pink or blue. “

For the best blush placement, “Like the Nike check, just do it.” Bridges says that when applying blush she mimics the shape of the Nike check symbol. The tail end represents the outer points of the blush reaching towards the temples and the head of the check would be applying blush to the apples of the cheeks where the fullness exists.

Bridges says that application should be begin by blending lightly with the fingers while making sure that you give each layer time to dry. You can then follow up with a Beautyblender to really get the product to melt into your skin. “This method saves you the most product,” she says.

If you’re looking for more of a pop and for longer-lasting wear, add your favorite powder blush over top and increase intensity by repeating the steps above.

With these tips in mind, TZR has compiled a list of the best liquid blushes on the market. Keep reading to find the ones you’ll want to add to your personal makeup collection.

Rare Beauty Soft Pinch Liquid Blush $23 See On Sephora For those who aren’t afraid of a bright cheek, this one’s for you. The Soft Pinch Liquid Blush by Rare Beauty has got to be one the most viral liquid blushes of all time. Known for its vibrant and long-lasting color where you quite literally only need a pinch of product, this product had everyone in a chokehold after its release. Bridges says she is most fond of the shade Happy because “the undertone is a perfect cool pink.”

Huda Beauty Blush Filter Liquid Blush $21 See On Huda Beauty Just as the name implies, Huda Beauty’s Blush Filter Liquid Blush gives a filter-like finish. With a creamy liquid formula that easily blends into your cheeks, the results are an airbrushed effect that makes the skin look smooth with no harsh lines.

Patrick Ta Major Headlines Double-Take Crème & Powder Blush Duo $38 See On Sephora “‘Oh she’s different’ by Patrick Ta is a beautiful deep plum that is a staple in my kit,” says Bridges. While this blush duo is technically a cream blush, it still gives that glossy liquid-like finish that is easy to mix and mingle with your other products. The matching powder blush makes it easy to set the cream in place and add some strength to the color.

Valentino Liquirosso 2 in 1 Soft Matte Liquid Lipstick & Blush $40 See On Valentino Beauty Liquid blush tends to have a more dewy, glazed donut type of finish, but if your skin-type is more oily or you’re not a fan of the glow, there are definitely some matte liquid blushes available for you. The Valentino Liquirosso 2 in 1 Soft Matte Liquid Lipstick & Blush is a matte liquid blush, doubling as a lipstick, that gives a soft swatch of color that is buildable with added layers.

Armani Luminous Silk Cheek Tint $39 See On Sephora Armani’s Luminous Silk Cheek Tint is, as the name implies, a lightweight tint that gives a glowy finish and a subtle hint of color. Dot along the cheekbone, blend with your fingers, and voilà you have the cutest rosy finish. If you’re looking for more intensity, just brush a matching powder blush on top.

Saie Dew Blush Blendable Liquid Blush $25 See On Sephora For that dewy blush effect, Saie is the product for the job. The Dew Blush Blendable Liquid Blush is incredibly easy to pat into the skin as the liquid formula seamlessly relaxes into your cheeks. Per Bridges’ suggestions, blending this product in with your fingers and following up with a beauty sponge will be the best way to achieve a natural flush that melts into the rest of your makeup.

Glossier Cloud Paint $22 See On Glossier If natural makeup is your-go to, Glossier is the best brand for you. Cloud Paint provides just the right amount of sheer color that gives that “I just came from the beach” vibe. You’ll look beautifully sun-kissed and, in true Glossier fashion, ultra glowy. Brigdes says it’s “a great choice for a lighter cool pink.”

Danessa Myricks Vision Flush $20 See On Danessa Myricks Danessa Myricks is known for her vivid pigments, and her blush is no exception. A lip and cheek product, the Vision Flush comes in tons of unique shades, like this iridescent purple called “Berry Jam,” that are sure to look electrifying. This liquid blush is great for someone who loves a full-glam and is looking to bring the drama.

Nars Afterglow Liquid Blush $32 See On Sephora Look like you’re glowing from the inside out with the Nars Afterglow Liquid Blush. This lightweight formula feels like nothing on the cheeks and its long-lasting capabilities make it transfer-proof so you won’t have to worry about rubbing it on your clothing or it disappearing into sweat on a hot summer day.