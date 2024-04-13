Looking back, I can’t believe how much time I spent doing my makeup every day in my early 20s. I’d sit at my desk for upwards of a half hour, carefully blending various eyeshadows to achieve a smoky eye, followed by a sharp winged linger (and that’s just scratching the surface). There’s nothing wrong with doing a full-glam look, but in recent years, I’ve realized all you really need are a few good products to get the job done in five to 10 minutes. One key component of my speedy yet foolproof regimen? A liquid blush. They’re easy to use, ultra-pigmented, and make you look wide awake — yes, even when you stayed up far too late the night prior scrolling on TikTok. And this spring, I have some new must-have formulas in my arsenal, which I’m sharing with you here.

My most recent discovery is Saie’s Dew Blush Blendable Liquid Blush in soft rose. Simply dab a tiny bit on your cheeks, work it in with your fingers or a sponge, and boom — you’re set. Charlotte Tilbury’s Matte Beauty Blush Wand in the brand’s signature Pillow Talk shade has become another makeup essential this spring (pictured below). Providing a sun-kissed finish, this baby may have your peers thinking you just returned from a tropical week-long getaway in the Bahamas — trust me.

Kelsey Stewart

Ahead, find my current go-to liquid blushes for spring, as well as some of the other products I use in tandem with them.