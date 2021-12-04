My New Go-To Foundation Makes My Uneven Skin Texture Look So Smooth

Like navigating the jeans I feel my absolute best in (they're a wide-leg style from Reformation, BTW) or my favorite workout shoes (looking at you, Adidas’ Ultraboost), finding a foundation for uneven skin texture came with a lot of trial and error. As a teenager, I would apply layers upon layers of any full-coverage foundation I could get my hands on (usually Estée Lauder’s beloved Double Wear). But over the years, I’ve discovered a few gems that are a bit lighter on my skin, while also giving it a subtle glow.

Though my skin has drastically cleared up over the years thanks to Accutane (more on that here), I still deal with bumpy texture and uneven tone. So, I seek out foundations that cover up any redness while also smoothing roughness, which is specifically located on my forehead and a bit around my cheeks. Plus, since I have combination skin that leans on the drier side, I look for formulas that make my skin a bit dewy.

And, in addition to a foundation for uneven texture, I’ve found that primer, powder, and setting sprays are all key players in my regimen. Below, a photo of me wearing Clé de Peau’s Beauté Radiant Fluid Foundation, which is my new go-to formula (you’ll see why below).

Ahead, read on to find the foundation for uneven skin texture I love, as well as the products I use with them for a smooth, even finish. If this is also a concern of yours, I highly suggest trying out these products.

Sobel Skin RX Mineral-Based Broad Spectrum SPF 50

Regardless of whether I wear foundation or not, I always apply sunscreen in the morning (and you should too!). Lately, I’ve been loving Sobel Skin’s RX’s Mineral-Based Broad Spectrum SPF 50. This formula doesn’t smell like sunscreen in the slightest, plus, it rubs into my skin without leaving any residue. On top of that, this SPF has helped minimize the appearance of my uneven skin tone with continued use.

Hourglass Veil Mineral Primer

Prior to my foundation, I start with the Hourglass Veil Mineral Primer. When I prep with this formula, I notice my foundation glides on smoother and looks more even on my skin. All you need is a pump or two for your whole face, so the bottle lasts a while.

Beauty Blender Makeup Sponge

No matter what formula I use, I always apply it with Beauty Blender’s iconic sponge. This is because the sponge gives me a more natural finish, whereas a foundation brush tends to make my skin look a bit cakey. Pro tip: Clean your sponge with a gentle cleanser before using it to remove any leftover product.

Giorgio Armani Luminous Silk Foundation

Next up is the star of the show — my foundation. I’ve been using Giorgio Armani’s Luminous Silk Foundation for years now because I can always count on it to give my skin a smooth appearance and dewy finish. Yes, it’s worth the hype. Typically, I’ll go in with one layer of the formula, and then add more wherever you can still see any redness. The result each time is glowy, healthy-looking skin.

Huda Beauty GloWish Multidew Vegan Skin Tint Foundation

On days where I’m looking for something lightweight, I pull out Huda Beauty’s new GloWish Multidew Vegan Skin Tint Foundation. While I love how dewy this is, it can be a little much. Therefore, I’ll usually have to re-apply powder after a few hours of putting the product on as I find my t-zone sometimes looks oily. Like Giorgio Armani’s foundation, I’ll apply one layer of this formula and go back in with more on areas that require additional coverage.

Clé de Peau Beauté Radiant Fluid Foundation

My favorite foundation as of late is — drumroll, please — Clé de Peau Beauté Radiant Fluide Foundation. To be honest, I never imagined I would ever find a formula I loved more than my trusty Giorgio Armani Luminous Silk, but, it turns out I like this baby a little more. Why? Well, for starters, it gives my skin the perfect amount of glow. And though the price is steep, a little goes a long way with the formula. If you can believe it, one generous pump usually covers my whole face. Plus, this long-wear foundation lasts me all day long (read: very minimal touch-ups needed).

Urban Decay Stay Naked Correcting Concealer

When it comes to concealer, I lean towards creamy products that cover up my occasional dark circles — and Urban Decay Stay Naked Correcting Concealer fits the bill. After my foundation, I apply this baby under my eyes, on my forehead, and down my nose. Unlike some concealers I’ve used in the past, this one doesn’t crease mid-day.

Anastasia Beverly Hills Loose Setting Powder

To lock everything in, I’ll dust Anastasia Beverly Hills on my t-zone and cheeks, usually avoiding my whole entire face so I don’t look too matte. But since this is translucent, you can’t even tell I’m wearing powder.

Tatcha Luminous Dewy Skin Mist

My makeup routine isn’t complete until I’ve spritzed Tatcha’s Luminous Dewy Skin Mist all over my face. I’ve been obsessed with this product since I first tried it a few years ago — I’ve probably gone through upwards of a dozen bottles (yes, it’s that good). It does exactly what the name says — gives my skin a luminous, dewy look.