When it comes to makeup, the lip category certainly doesn’t lack options. Color-changing, matte, glossy, sheer, pigmented ... you name it, and the lip product probably already exists. But every so often a formula comes along that attempts to “do the most,” surprising and delighting us all with its multi-tasking capabilities — which is exactly the case with Sisley’s new Phyto-Rouge Shine line. Sisley is a brand synonymous with luxurious skin care (the entire Black Rose collection has reached cult status) and high-quality makeup beloved by celebrities, pro makeup artists, and anyone who favors an effortless, French-inspired beauty aesthetic.

The chic new addition to the brand’s lineup falls squarely in this category, positioning itself as a sheer lipstick “with the shine of a gloss and the comfort of a balm.” And it’s able to back up its claims: the lipsticks are infused with hyaluronic acid microspheres that plump up the lips and give them a fuller appearance; moringa oil and jojoba oil add hydration, while the antioxidant vitamin E protects your lips from the elements. If it sounds like a dream lip product, well, you’re not wrong. But does it live up to its enticing promise? We took a few shades of Sisley’s Phyto-Rouge Shine for a test-drive — read our honest thoughts ahead.

Sheer Blossom

Faith Xue

“I am, quite frankly, blown away by Sisley’s new Phyto-Rouge Shine. My lips have been looking especially zombie-like lately — as in, colorless and dry — due to the cold weather, and this lipstick is my new everyday lip savior. All it takes is a few swipes to get my lips looking juicy and fresh — perfect for a last-minute touch-up, sans mirror, right before a Zoom meeting. I like that the color payoff is sheer (I’m wearing shade Sheer Blossom), but you can layer on a few coats if you want more intensity. At $60, it’s certainly not an impulse buy, but if you’re looking for a lipstick that actually helps hydrate your lips and leaves a slight sheen behind — it isn’t super glossy, which I prefer — then you won’t find better than this.” - Faith Xue, executive beauty director, BDG

Hannah Baxter

“My number one concern for any lipstick is how it’s going to make my lips feel after an hour or two of wear — will it be dryer than the Sahara desert? Luckily, that’s not an issue with the new Sisley Phyto-Rouge Shine formula. I loved the color payoff with the warm rosy shade (it’s obviously popular among the editors here), and it only took about two full swipes to coat my lips evenly. There is a bit more sheen than I care for in a creamy lipstick — I’m partial to a semi-matte velvet finish — but if a glossy look is what you’re after, then this might be the holy grail. I’ll definitely keep it in my lip product rotation for spring.” — Hannah Baxter, deputy beauty editor, TZR

Sheer Cocoa

Annie Blay

“My true marker for a great lipstick is whether I need to pop on gloss after application. And this lipstick passed the test. I’m not a matte girl at all, which is usually the thing that makes me hesitant about lipstick in general, but I love the slight moisturizing feel of this lipstick and the light sheer/glossy finish — not to mention the hue of this reddish brown shade is *chefs kiss*. The color is just pigmented enough, and I don’t get that dry chalky feeling from swiping it on a few times. I’m already positive I’ll be running this lipstick into the ground this season.” — Annie Blay, associate beauty news editor, TZR

Sheer Chili

“I’ve never met a red lipstick I didn’t love. But, I typically gravitate towards orangey-red shades as they work best with my olive skin tone. The only issue I find is that the coral lipsticks I’ve tried in the past typically take expert-level layering to reach the peak coral color of my dreams. Such was not the case with this find. I saw immediate color payoff with a couple swipes, so not exactly a ‘sheer’ shade, but I’m not mad about it. Oh, and it lasted through a sushi dinner and drinks! The best part is my lips never felt dried out or developed that cakey, cracked finish over time. I might have found my new favorite spring shade.” — Angela Melero, executive editor, TZR