Dermatologists are known for making spectacular skin care products. There’s Dr. Dennis Gross’s cult peel pads and Dr. Barbara Sturm’s iconic face cream, and who could forget Dr. Howard Murad’s powerful vitamin C serum or Dr. Harold Lancer’s intensely satisfying face scrub? You could build a lifetime of seasonal routines just from the four doctors listed here — but you’d be missing out on a lot more innovation in the dermatologist-founded skin care brand space.

Beyond the go-to brands that line the sink-side in countless Instagram shelfies is an entire world of highly-effective, luxurious products created by some of the top cosmetic dermatologists working in the industry today. These medical doctors know exactly what it takes to address the top concerns seen in their practices using the right actives (and none of the potentially irritating stuff), so TZR rounded up a few of the industry’s favorites here. The best part? Each product line is highly streamlined for results without all those extra steps.

We only include products that have been independently selected by TZR's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

Facile

The Dermatologist: Nancy Samolitis, MD, FAAD

Named after the popular Los Angeles dermatology skin clinic where Dr. Samolitis runs her practice, Facile is an easy choice for serum-loving skin-tellectuals. The brand offers a hydrating, everyday four-step system consisting of the Bare Necessity Hyaluronic Acid Gel Cleanser, Barely There Moisturizer, Dew You Hyaluronic Acid Serum, and Lip Jelly to streamline your skin care routine. You’ll also find targeted serums that use buzzy, effective ingredients like niacinamide and tranexamic acid to solve common skin issues like acne, irritation or hyperpigmentation. Though it’s a skin-first brand, don’t sleep on the $12 Lip Jelly — it delivers the shine of a lip gloss, but uses peptides, vitamin e, and jojoba oil to soothe chronic dry lips.

Macrene Actives

The Dermatologist: Macrene Alexiades, MD PhD FAAD

It’s tough to decide which is more impressive: Dr. Alexiades or her skin care line, Macrene Actives. With three Harvard degrees and a double board-certification in dermatology in the European Union and the US, her background and skill level rivals top international derms. Meanwhile, her highly-focused line (just eight formulas) is similarly dynamic: It’s fueled by organic, scientifically-proven, and clinically-tested plant derivatives and has won several beauty awards since its 2019 launch.

Epi.logic

The Dermatologist: Chaneve Jeanniton, MD

Dr. Jeanniton blends powerful ingredients into streamlined formulas in her brand Epi.logic Skincare; growth factors, retinol, and vitamin C fill treatments that are easily layered or used alone. The board-certified oculofacial plastic surgeon behind Brooklyn Face & Eye also offers two cleansers, toner, and rich eye and face creams powered by a blend of humectants, emollients and occlusives. Translation: It’s all you need.

The Derm: Karyn Grossman, MD

To call Dr. Grossman a leader in American dermatology would be an understatement. The board-certified cosmetic dermatologist has been practicing since 1995 and is known for balancing her natural aesthetic with cutting-edge dermatological science — it’s no surprise celebrities like Gwyneth Paltrow, Molly Sims, and Linda Evangelista have her on speed dial. Her signature skin care range is just as thoughtful: The cleanser, serum, moisturizer, and SPF are built around a proprietary complex that seeks to reduce inflammation, the root cause of many everyday skin issues like acne and redness.

The Dermatologist: Luigi Polla, MD

An early adopter of laser skin treatments for children in Switzerland back in the ‘80s, Dr. Polla’s skincare line started out of pure necessity. Kid-friendly recovery creams — helpful after treating vascular tumors, for example — weren’t yet widespread, so he enlisted a Geneva compounding pharmacy to help make his own. Packed with oats and botanicals, the treatment quickly became used for everyday redness and sensitivity, too. Today it’s known as Alchimie Forever’s Kantic Brightening Moisture Mask and the expansive line of skin care and body products is overseen by Dr. Polla’s daughter.

Rose MD

The Dermatologist: Rose Ingleton, MD

Effective skin care doesn’t need to be complicated, which is why board-certified dermatologist Dr. Ingleton created an effortless line of serums to quell redness, irritation, dryness, and other common issues in one step. Packed with modern ingredients, but inspired by the Caribbean where she’s originally from, each formula features unique botanicals and is meant to be topped with the line’s universal moisturizer.

The Dermatologist: Anthony Nakhla, MD

Eighth Day Skin focuses on one primary ingredient in just three formulations: serum, moisturizer, and eye cream. Founded by Dr. Nakhla, a California-based, board-certified dermatologist and surgeon, it’s all powered by the brand’s “Peptide-Rich Plasma,” a blend of 24 bioidentical synthetic peptides, growth factors, and amino acids that seeks to trick the skin into repairing itself. The Regenerative Serum has all the markings of a cult skin care product — celeb buzz, an innovative delivery system, science-backed ingredients, and sleek packaging.