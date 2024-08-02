Although high temps and sweaty days are still on the horizon, we have finally reached August and the end of summer is upon us. Yes, signing off on European vacations and beach days is sad in many ways, but it’s best to make the most of it. This is especially important since it’s one last chance to indulge in the season’s trends before diving into fall. An area that particularly seems to see a lot of change is nail art. Once autumn hits, many tend to make the switch from flashy colors and funky patterns to dark tones and lustrous metallics. With August, you have the choice of giving a final nod to the sunny vibes or getting closer to cozy autumnal energy. The best August nail ideas reflect your attitude towards the impending seasonal transition.

This means there are so many options to choose from. If you’ve been into the fruity nail trend, reflect the upcoming season by going for cherry nails but in a deeper red. For those who have one more vacay planned, add summer motifs onto your fingertips so you aren’t letting go just yet. Or you might be indifferent to the change, so maybe a black and white design is more your speed.

Ahead, you’ll find 10 August nail ideas to use as inspiration in the salon or at home.

Summer Whites

August is your last chance to wear summer whites before they’re swapped out for creams, so take the opportunity to style the color on your nails. Celebrity nail artist Tom Bachik did the most unique abstract design that would be great for a celebration or a summer bride.

Deep Cherry

For those itching to get into fall, this deep cherry manicure is the perfect mix between the warm and cold weather periods. Fruit-printed nails have been trending all summer, but the vampy red is definitely giving spooky season.

Blue Florals

Florals usually go out of style once you get into September, so paint the print on your nails as a final hurrah. This nail artist was inspired by Bridgerton, so following this motif will also get you prepped for the recently announced season four.

3D Mania

The summer 2024 texture trend shouldn’t stop now. Content creator Melanie Graves has taken this nail moment seriously by making each one a different 3D design. This allows for a lot of creativity, especially if you’re trying to fully encapsulate the energy the season brings.

Sunset Gradient

Represent the August sunsets with these pink and blue ombré French tips. Brooklyn-based nail artist Erica Hipp used the gold embellishment to symbolize the falling sun.

Black & White

Not everyone is into color. For the neutral lovers, spice up a black and white manicure by trying out these groovy designs. This is such a great way to signal summer while slowly transitioning to the aura of fall.

Golden Tips

Silver chrome is often the default, but take inspiration from Analysse Hernandez by going for the gold. These golden tips will be ultra-reflective when hit with the sun for just the right amount of shimmer and shine.

Picnic Print

As you plan your last picnic in the park, use this occasion as inspiration for your final mani of the summer. Replicating the look of an outdoor blanket, these green gingham French tips are paired with other garden party entities like fruit and pesky critters.

Take A Trip

Show this art to your nail tech as inspiration for your European vacation. These nails perfectly match the orange drinks and beach umbrellas you’ll find while vacationing in Positano.

A Fruity Finish

If you haven’t already, now is the time to hop on the viral fruit trend. Adding the motifs on the edge of the nails is a more subtle way to feature the delicious foods on your mani.