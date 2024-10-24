There is no nail art design more famous than French tips. The timeless look has been around for decades, becoming synonymous with elegance, and classic style. But this reputation doesn’t mean it’s not versatile. You can get creative with how you choose to execute the simple manicure by playing with color, pattern, and arrangement. A few examples of looks that have taken off over the past few months include coffee shades, crocodile print, and black cherry. Now, the motif is taking a full 180 — literally. Nail artists seem to be getting more requests for inverted French manicures where the design is placed above the cuticle as opposed to the tip. This reverse nail trend adds a chic flair that feels unique and unexpected.

The best part? There’s still so much room to have fun with the look. If you’re only searching for a simple twist on the original design, go for a plain white and nude combo. For nail art enthusiasts, try mixing and matching various fashion-forward prints. And if you love vibrant colorways, pair a couple complimentary hues together.

Below, you’ll find the coolest nail art ideas that will inspire you to test out the reverse nails trend next time you head to the salon. Your nail tech is in for a treat.

The OG

There is never anything wrong with sticking to the blueprint. It’s a classic for a reason. So, if you’re a minimalist looking for a slight mani upgrade, flip the arrangement and let the white polish sit at the base of your nail. You’ll still get tons of double-taps on Instagram, but your fingers won’t look overcrowded.

Dainty Florals

Nail art isn’t for everyone, but if you want to start small, an adorable flower appliqué will help ease you into it. This nail artist combined regular French tips with a reverse Frenchie and white floral print. This might feel off-season, but it’s perfect for those who plan to escape the cold with a warm vacation.

Get Groovy

The reverse nails trend doesn’t have to be a static line. Opting for something like this tie-dye effect adds a sense of texture and dynamic that will have people wanting to take a closer look.

Vampy Black Cherry

The greatest thing about trends is that you don’t have to pick just one. Customize the black cherry shade by fusing it with the reverse French tip. It still captures the moody spirit of the hue, but in a more subtle way.

Poppin’ Pastels

If the rich fall color palette isn’t your thing, this flipped design can help you incorporate brighter shades without feeling like your mani is out of season. Paint a mix of your favorite pastels on the tip and base of the nail for a more low-key touch of color that won’t clash with the autumnal aura.

Witchin’

Nothing feels more witchy and seasonally appropriate than a black polish for autumn. Increase the enchantress vibe by asking your nail artist to apply the shade at the bottom of the finger for just a hint of dark energy.

Let It Shine

Like French tips, chrome nails will never go out of style. Allow your manicure to have a bit of sparkle with a silver metallic lacquer.

Majorly Mismatched

Having trouble making decisions at the salon? You can always mix and match. Take notes from this nail artist by choosing two different tints and prints. The contrast between the reverse shapes is so satisfying and creates interest for the eye. This is the perfect example of how lights and darks can pair so well.

Timeless Tortoiseshell

I don’t know if you’ve heard, but tortoiseshell nails are what all the fashion girls are requesting. The ageless and adaptable ornamentation fits perfectly into the fall color scheme — matching your chocolate brown sweaters and deep lip shades.

Something Blue

Enter your winter wonderland era with an icy blue. Not only will this shade match any makeup look or outfit, but it’s also a chill way to incorporate color without leaning too bold.