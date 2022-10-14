Have you heard about TikTok’s ongoing “red nail theory” debate? Some users allege that the psychological power of red nails is so significant, simply wearing the color can make you more attractive to potential partners. While the exact science behind the theory is a bit...questionable, anyone who’s tried out a red manicure knows first hand that there’s something about the shade that just feels special. Red French tip nails, in particular, capture the sultry, siren effect while incorporating the trendy sophistication of a French manicure. With the holidays — and party season — fast approaching, there’s never been a better time to give the look a try and personally put the theory to the test.

Of course, red French tip nails aren’t the only buzzy manicure of the moment. Halfway through October, Halloween nails — both over-the-top and subtle takes — are everywhere, and the possibilities are virtually endless. The other nail style star of the month undoubtedly belongs to texture. Glossy, matte, jelly, and velvet finishes are all easy, firmly on-trend ways to shake up classic colors. Go for an all-over jelly effect like Megan Fox, or embrace the unexpectedness of matte tips. Either way, even the simplest shades will feel so fresh. Ahead, Team TZR shares their picks for the very best manicures of the week.

Red French Tip Nails

“To me, red French tips feel like the ultimate fall and winter manicure. The color can range from deep oxblood to scarlet and the tips break up the color for a sleeker, modern look.” — Amanda Ross, beauty editor

Ghost Nails

“I am a sucker for novelty, though, and love how these little ghost nails are minimalist and black-and-white without sacrificing fun or the cute factor.” — AR

Jade Jelly Nails

“I have yet to try out the jelly nail trend, but this airbrushed jade rendition might be the look that finally convinces me. I love that light can pass through the tips of the nails, slightly changing the look depending what type of lighting you’re in.” — Maggie Haddad, senior social media strategist, TZR

Icy Blue Vignette Nails

“Nothing prepared me for how much I would love this icy manicure. The black vignette around each nail makes the bright blue really pop. I love that it doesn’t focus on a typical fall nail polish shade, but it’s still giving moody autumn energy.” — MH

Matte French Manicure

“This matte brown manicure with glossy French tips is unbelievably cool and chic. I would be perfectly happy wearing these nails all autumn long.” — Catherine Santino, beauty news writer, TZR

Spooky Swirls

“Swirls are one of the most fun nail design trends and it doesn’t seem to be going anywhere soon. I love this color combination for spooky season, especially the deep shimmery blue.” — CS

Half Moon Tortoiseshell

“This high-gloss, tortoiseshell-designed mani is just the amount of statement I’m looking for right now. I plan to mix and clash with other prints and patterns on my clothes, straying away from the minimalist style I’ve been defaulting to these past years.” — Kathy Lee, editor-in-chief

‘90s Jelly

“The purple jelly tips here remind me of the jelly sandals I used to wear in elementary school. It’s the perfect amount of nostalgia and energy to bring you into the fall season.” — Natasha Marsh, beauty features writer, TZR

Nude-y Neutral

“There is something so beautiful about 50 shades of brown colors coming together as one. Plus, you can play around with as many designs, nail art, and negative space variations as you want.” — NM

So Much Sparkle

“This glittery, encrusted mani is speaking to my maximalist heart. It’s also a nice way to break up the nudes, moody reds, and chocolate browns I’ve had on rotation for the past month. A silvery, sparkling manicure may be high-shine, but it’s also pretty versatile — win, win!” — Angela Melero, executive editor