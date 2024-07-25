All the natural hair girlies know that summer means replacing curl gels and hour-long wash days with an easy breezy protective style. This switch often entails one of the many braid options like knotless, boho, or Fulani, but can also include variations of twists and locs. Transitioning to these styles once temperatures begin to rise means less time spent crafting your perfect curls or coils and more time spent outside hanging with friends and actually enjoying the warm weather. They are also great for vacation because you can wake up, take off your bonnet or scarf, and go about your day without touching a single hair product. However one of the main caveats of going this route is that with extra braiding hair on your head, you might sweat more and they can feel heavy on your neck. Plus, you may want to swim in your fresh look, except that’s often considered a taboo practice motivated by fear of ruining it. So, how can you preserve your protective style while still being able to partake in all the fun summer activities?

I’ve asked myself this question too many times, and now I’m here to give you all the answers. TZR has tapped bi-coastal celebrity braider Shanna Alexander and Los Angeles-based celebrity hairstylist and braider Kamiko Cruse to give you the rundown. They’ve provided tips, tricks, product recommendations, and answered the age-old question of, how do you wash your braids?

Keep reading for all their recommendations on how to preserve your protective style this summer.

How To You Preserve Your Protective Style When Sweating

When figuring out how to maintain your braids and the health of your natural hair while sweating, Alexander says that it’s all about making sure that it feels and looks hydrated. This is especially important because sweat is salty, which can dry out the scalp. For regular box braids or knotless, she recommends lightly applying a leave-in conditioner between your parts. You should also extend the product down the braid to where you estimate your natural hair ends. “You still want to protect the health of your hair regardless of it being in a certain style,” says Alexander.

She suggests using a spray leave-in so that it can easily be applied to the hair without rubbing or disrupting the sleek parts. Plus, it isn’t as thick, so you won’t feel like you’re layering on a ton of product. The rules change when it comes to the currently trending boho look. This style is characterized by strands of curls being left out of each individual braid and human braiding hair is usually the go-to for achieving it. The combination of the two means that the braids are more likely to get tangled and matted. Because of this, you don’t want to use too much product because it will cause the curls to clump together and the buildup can promote knotting. To style, simply apply water, smooth out the curls with a detangling brush, and use a tiny amount of leave-in for moisture.

Generally, Alexander says, you should not be applying product the same as you would in the winter because of the oil that can collect on the scalp due to the heat. “If you're using [a leave-in] five times a week during the wintertime, in the summertime you may want to use it two to three times a week.” This also applies to oiling your scalp. Alexander recommends the Mielle Rosemary Oil as a lighter oil to apply during the summer. “You don’t want to clog your pores,” she says.

If you notice a ton of buildup and are weary of using an oil, Cruse suggests a rose water spray or a tea tree oil mist as another hydration agent. She says this can help offer refreshing relief to the scalp in the hot weather.

Sweating isn’t just reserved for daytime either. Unless you are blasting the AC, summer nights in bed can also get quite hot. To help yourself out during sleep, Alexander recommends to pineapple your braids on the top your head and wrap it with a scarf. This ensures your hair is off your shoulders while you get your beauty rest — and that it won’t get tousled.

Cruse adds that braiding your hair into two pigtails can also make sleeping a lot easier. “If you don’t want to put a bonnet over top, you can also add your scarf just around your edges instead.” As an alternative, she says that you can apply paper styling wraps in place of the scarf. These are thin and feel almost weightless on your forehead, so they’re great for sweaty conditions.

How To Humidity-Proof Your Protective Style

No matter the season, a frizzy scalp is always a worry when trying to maintain a protective style. But, for some, the added humidity in the summer can be even more cause for concern. To combat this, Alexander is going against the usual recommendations. Many braiders suggest hair foam or mousse to smooth the hair, but because it is water-based and water can cause your roots to puff up, she recommends applying a hair spray. After spritzing on your parts, she says to smooth down loose strands and tie a scarf over top to keep the hairs in place. She says TRESemmé is a great option for a hair spray or holding mousse.

According to Cruse, while a holding spray is best for hair that is more fine and susceptible to curling up, for thicker textures, she actually recommends a foam, like the Nairobi Foaming Lotion. Because thicker hair has more texture and elasticity, this can help control and better set hair into place. She says that this can be applied as needed and before you wrap your hair at night.

How To Protect Your Style When Swimming

Although many opt against swimming in their protective style, Alexander says that, “You can definitely swim in your braids.” Like mentioned previously, she recommends applying a leave-in as an extra layer of protection against the dryness that comes from the the salt water and chlorine. However, she stresses, again, to not add too much because you don’t want to get into the pool and have a ton of product seep into the water. But from adding a small amount, “You'll get out of the water and your hair is still going to be refreshed and soft,” says Alexander.

How To Wash Your Hair Post-Swimming & Sweating

The biggest question surrounding braids is always, can I wash them? And the answer is yes, but there is a specific way to go about it. “You don't want to manipulate your braids or your scalp in the way that you would when you're washing your hair without braids,” says Alexander.

Before washing, Cruse says to use a detangling spray to kindly brush through the loose curls and ends before hopping into the shower. This acts as a preventative step against matting.

Once you’re in the shower, lightly rinse your hair under the water and then go in with your product. When it comes to shampoo and conditioner, Alexander says to very lightly scrub and rub the scalp. There shouldn’t be any vigorous finger motions because you’re trying to cause as little movement of the hair as possible. To help this, you should wash out the all product very gently. It can be hard to completely rinse everything, so make sure you aren’t going overboard with product usage. Cruse says to finish by adding a small amount of leave-in back into the hair.

After your hair is dry, Alexander says you can apply a holding spray to keep down the frizz and loose pieces that might have been moved around. Although you are able to wash your protective style, a general rule of thumb for longevity is that you shouldn’t be washing the braids often. “The more you wash your hair, the faster you have to take it out,” says Alexander.

