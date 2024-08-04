We may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.
Join TZR editors for Main Squeeze, the series dedicated to sharing beloved beauty products — be they bold, effective, or simply fun — that make our week just a little bit better. Ahead, Team TZR spotlights their favorite body scrubs of the moment.
For many, summertime beauty isn’t only about minimal makeup or juicy fragrances. Once June hits, the warm weather period takes on a new meaning as the season of hair removal. With the more minimal clothing that this time of year brings, you might find that you’re shaving or waxing more frequently. Yes, this means you’ll be hair-free, but you also could be more prone to razor bumps, ingrowns, and general irritation. If you’re facing these issues, you could be missing a key step in your shaving routine: exfoliation. No matter the epilation method, it’s super important to include in your regimen because it removes dead skin cells to promote a soft and smooth finish. Plus, exfoliation makes hair removal a lot easier and less painful. Using one of the best body scrubs in the shower is one of the most popular techniques because these products are effective at buffing skin while still maintaining hydration.
And they’re not only reserved for the summer. A scrub should also remain in your beauty lineup throughout the fall and winter to preserve your even skin while enduring colder, dryer weather. Not sure what product would be the best for you? TZR editors have compiled a list of their favorites. You’ll find options that are super hydrating, great for sensitive skin, preventative against ingrowns, and catering to specific concerns like Keratosis Pilaris.
Keep reading for the best body scrubs that you can shop right now.