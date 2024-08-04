Join TZR editors for Main Squeeze, the series dedicated to sharing beloved beauty products — be they bold, effective, or simply fun — that make our week just a little bit better. Ahead, Team TZR spotlights their favorite body scrubs of the moment.

For many, summertime beauty isn’t only about minimal makeup or juicy fragrances. Once June hits, the warm weather period takes on a new meaning as the season of hair removal. With the more minimal clothing that this time of year brings, you might find that you’re shaving or waxing more frequently. Yes, this means you’ll be hair-free, but you also could be more prone to razor bumps, ingrowns, and general irritation. If you’re facing these issues, you could be missing a key step in your shaving routine: exfoliation. No matter the epilation method, it’s super important to include in your regimen because it removes dead skin cells to promote a soft and smooth finish. Plus, exfoliation makes hair removal a lot easier and less painful. Using one of the best body scrubs in the shower is one of the most popular techniques because these products are effective at buffing skin while still maintaining hydration.

And they’re not only reserved for the summer. A scrub should also remain in your beauty lineup throughout the fall and winter to preserve your even skin while enduring colder, dryer weather. Not sure what product would be the best for you? TZR editors have compiled a list of their favorites. You’ll find options that are super hydrating, great for sensitive skin, preventative against ingrowns, and catering to specific concerns like Keratosis Pilaris.

Keep reading for the best body scrubs that you can shop right now.

Yon-Ka Gommace Aux Scures Jasmine $60 See On Yon-Ka “Upon opening this jar, the jasmine floral scent transforms my shower into my personal spa. Relaxing aroma aside, the sugar scrub is gentle yet grainy enough to buff away dead skin. When you add water, it turns into a luxurious milk that leaves your skin so soft and smooth.” – Erin Lukas, deputy beauty editor, TZR

Josie Maran Sugar and Argan Oil Body Scrub $29 See On Josie Maran “This body scrub is the definition of delectable. The vanilla scent is so comforting and practically edible, while the sugar crystals melt in and leave my skin feeling buttery soft. I like that it leaves a slight layer of soft hydration behind, thanks to the argan oil, coconut oil and shea butter.” – Faith Xue, executive beauty editor, lifestyle, BDG

Fur Silk Scrub $54 See On Fur “I’ve always been really skeptical of scrubs because my skin is quite sensitive, but this Fur Silk Scrub is super gentle. It can be used as a normal exfoliator in the shower or you can let it sit on the skin as a mask for 10 minutes. It’s so tender that you can even apply it to your face. Since using this product, I’ve noticed that my skin feels softer and looks smoother.” – Jordan Murray, associate beauty editor, TZR

Sol De Janiero Bom Dia Body Scrub 1 $42 See On Sephora "During the summer, when I'm admittedly shaving more frequently, my skin can get a bit irritated from so much razor action. So, keeping my skin exfoliated is crucial. I feel like Sol de Janeiro's Bom Dia Body Scrub is the perfect triple-threat in that it offers exfoliation by way of glycolic and salicylic acid as well as crushed maracujá seeds. Instead of the red, bumpy, ingrown laden limbs I'm used to dealing with in the warmer months, I'm seeing smoother, softer, more even-toned ones – so this scrub is a shower must-have!" – Angela Melero, executive editor, TZR

Fresh Brown Sugar Body Polish $69 See On Sephora “This is the first body scrub I've ever tried and years later, it remains a favorite. The smell is so divine and it leaves my skin unbelievably soft without any greasy residue. I use it in-between shaving to prevent ingrown hairs and it works wonders.” – Lukas

Origins Ginger Body Scrub™ Smoothing Body Buffer $52 See On Origins “One of the best parts about a scrub is how invigorating it feels. You’re sloughing away dead cells, yes, but you’re also getting your circulation flowing. While Origins’ original body polish leave you feeling so smooth post-shower, the tingly, great-smelling ginger wakes you up in every sense — like an energy drink for your body skin.” – Amanda Ross, beauty editor, TZR

OUAI Scalp & Body Scrub $40 See On The Ouai “Ouai’s Scalp & Body Scrub has been a staple in my shower routine for years. As the name implies, you can exfoliate both your scalp and body with this multi-functional product, which contains a blend of sugar and coconut oil. Unlike some scrubs, this one doesn’t irritate my sensitive skin. Plus, it smells so delicious.” – Kelsey Stewart, associate fashion editor, TZR

Nopalera Cactus Flower Exfoliant - Hibiscus $32 See On Credo Beauty “Nopalera's Cactus Flower Exfoliant in Hibiscus is such a delicious treat for my skin. Its natural ingredients, including hibiscus and cactus, provide a gentle yet thorough exfoliation for my Keratosis-Pilaris-covered skin, leaving it feeling incredibly smooth and revitalized. After using this in the shower, I don't even need to slather on body lotion — my skin feels incredibly soft and hydrated. The fruity scent is also a dream, making it my favorite part of my weekly shower routine.” – Rebecca Iloulian, director, newsletter revenue and marketing, BDG

Naturium KP Body Scrub & Mask for Keratosis Pilaris $18 See On Amazon “My KP really only comes out in the dry peak of winter, but just because I’m confined to sweaters and coats doesn’t mean I want rough, bumpy arms. Naturium’s KP-targeted scrub, which can also be used like a mask, is both physically and chemically exfoliating to increase cell turnover and gently remove all the stuff at the surface. The glycolic acid really gives you a glow too, and it’s great for using ahead of applying self-tanner.” – Ross