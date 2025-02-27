Join TZR editors for Main Squeeze, the series dedicated to sharing the beauty products that have risen above the dozens we dutifully swatch and slather on throughout the year. Ahead, the team spotlights the holy grail body creams that have become mainstays in their routines.

The best part about a self-care day? It could be a face mask, holy grail hair treatment, or a candle that smells like a calming spa. But, arguably, the most crucial and satisfying part of a self-care regimen is finishing your everything shower — the one where you leave with clean hair and exfoliated limbs. However, moisturizing your skin is the most important step before getting all cozied up in your favorite robe. The best body creams get the job done by offering long-lasting hydration that eliminates any sense of dryness while making your skin feel soft and look glowy. Bonus points if it smells good, too.

It sounds simple enough, but with what feels like millions of options on the market, it can be overwhelming to choose one. So, TZR is helping you narrow your search by compiling a list of the top editor-approved picks. You’ll find everything from the $13 drugstore find that’s been trending on TikTok for months to the luxe $130 pick that uses an impressive mix of ingredients to repair dullness. No matter your choice, buttery-soft limbs will be the result.

Vaseline Radiant X Firm & Restore Nourishing Body Lotion $17 See On Target “This lotion doesn't just make my dry winter-worn skin instantly soft and glowy, it doubles as a firming treatment thanks to the inclusion of retinol in its formula. Despite it containing vitamin A, it doesn't burn or sting when I apply it post-shave. It's earned a permanent spot in my body care rotation.” – Erin Lukas, deputy beauty editor, TZR

Caudalie Moisturizing Vegan Body Butter $38 See On Sephora “My dry skin can't get enough of this dreamy body butter from Caudalie. It's an absolute treat to lather on. It's thick with a whipped-like consistency that beautifully melts into my skin, and though it does take a good rubbing in to fully absorb, it's worth the extra minute of time to do so, as it keeps my skin ultra-hydrated once it's set. The almond scent is also divine — it makes my post-shower experience all the more spa-like.” – Rebecca Iloulian, director, newsletter revenue and marketing, BDG

Dove Pro-Retinol and Firming Cream Serum $17 See On Target "While I've certainly tried my fair share of pricey body creams and moisturizers, Dove will always be a go-to for body care. My newest obsession is this firming lotion that's infused with retinol to both improve the texture and tone of my skin and keep it feeling buttery smooth." – Angela Melero, editorial director, TZR

Cyklar Sacred Santal Nutrient-Rich Body Cream $29 See On Cyklar “If you're a Billie Eilish fan (who isn't?), you're probably familiar with her brother's girlfriend, Claudia Sulewski, who's an it girl in her own right. She's also the founder of Cyklar — TikTok's favorite wellness brand right now. I tried the brand's fan-favorite body cream at a friend's house and knew I had to stock up on my own. The Sacred Santal scent is my current favorite. Not only is the formula super hydrating (a must for my dry skin), the brand's aesthetic just screams luxury. Plus, I get compliments on the scent all day long.” – Meguire Hennes, fashion news writer, TZR

Cetaphil Moisturizing Face and Body Lotion $16 See On Cetaphil “When it comes to body lotions, I prefer to keep it simple with a gentle formula like Cetaphil's moisturizing face and body lotion. My skin is on the dry side, particularly in the winter, and this always does the trick.” – Kelsey Stewart, fashion writer, TZR

Sol de Janeiro Brazilian Bum Bum Visibly Firming Refillable Body Cream with Caffeine-Rich Guaranà $48 See On Sephora “The Sol de Janeiro Bum Bum Cream will always have a place in my beauty bag. Not only does it smell divine, but it softens the skin while visibly firming and tightening using Caffeine-Rich Guaranà.” – Jordan Murray, associate beauty editor, BDG

Tronque Firming Butter $130 See On Tronque “Despite the rich, decadent texture of this butter, it feels just as lightweight as a lotion. The combination of shea, mango, and cacao butters, plus glycerin squalane, hyaluronic acid, ceramides, niacinamide, and Mamuku have completely restored my very dry, dull skin since I started using it a few weeks ago. An impressive feat considering how cold New York City has been this winter!” – EL

Phlur Missing Person Body Lotion $36 See On Phlur “I first discovered Phlur's impressive fragrance selection and quickly made the Missing Person scent my everyday perfume. But once I found Phlur's body cream, which offers all the same scent profiles as their fragrances, I became a hardcore Phlur girlie. When layered with the body wash and perfume, this musky mix of jasmine, orange blossom, and bergamot leaves me feeling refreshed yet elevated all day long. Plus, one pump goes a long way.” – MH

Eos Shea Better 24HR Moisture Body Lotion $13 See On Ulta “I've been really into EOS' skin care products lately, such as its 24HR Moisture Body Lotion. Thanks to the shea butter, it leaves my skin feeling oh-so soft and nourished.” – KS