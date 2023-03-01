The arrival of Paris Fashion Week can be bittersweet as it also signifies the beginning of the end of fashion month. Nonetheless, the excitement for the shows, presentations, and street style is always a welcomed and happy way to close out the season. While the runways of Paris never disappoint — and always yield a range of inspiring beauty looks — it’s the city's sidewalks that often provide the most alluring images. From hair to enticing makeup and nails, the Paris Fashion Week Fall/Winter 2023 street style beauty looks are full of creativity.

While New York Fashion Week is often known for its edge and Milan for its vivid designs and colors, Paris rounds the month out in an intimate way. It evokes romance, ease, and much like the city itself, so do the array of street style beauty looks.

As the week kicks off, guests and the fashion set turn the streets into a catwalk to show off their unique personal style. Whether jaunting between shows or posing outside, attendees add new finesse to simple hairstyles like ponytails and bobs, and lean into classic elements of Parisian style.

Below, find the best PFW F/W ‘23 street style beauty looks thus far, and check back as TZR updates with the latest trends straight from the city’s streets.

Braided Ponytails

Braided ponytails have quickly become a go-to look for models and it-girls. This look worn by Evelyn Kazantzoglou features braids of various shapes and sizes, and couldn’t be more show-stopping.

Pigtails feel grown up and edgy when done with an assortment of braids and a sharp zigzag part.

Dramatic Hats

A wool skimmer hat makes a chic accessory for cascading loose waves.

Nothing says Dior quite like a dramatic hat a-la Audrey Hepburn. Especially when it’s paired with a sharp cat eye and muted lip.

Brunette Bangs

Romantic tendrils are the perfect accompaniment to Mary Leest’s tousled brown bangs and contrasting deep purple lips.

These blunt brunette bangs command attention and photographs from all angles.

Cat Eyes & Nude Lips

A classic combination, cat eyes and nude lips have a dramatic effect when matte textures are used.

Short and simple cat eyes are just as eye-catching when paired with a pinky-nude lip and naturally flushed cheeks.

Blunt Bobs

Shoulder-skimming bobs and blunt bangs get a playful twist with fluorescent pink hair color.

The blunt chin-length cut is the epitome of French Girl chic — as is Taylor LaShae.