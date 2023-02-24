Season after season, the fashion set looks forward to the Milan Fashion Week lineup for show-stopping runway collections filled with top-tier designs and memorable beauty moments that help bring the fashion houses’ inspirations to life. From Prada’s colorful feather lashes to Moschino’s punk-inspired extreme fauxhawks, must-see makeup and hair looks have been flooding this season’s runways. However, there’s also no shortage of beauty inspiration happening outside the shows, too. Gathering just as much attention as the models on the runways, the Milan Fashion Week Fall/Winter 2023 street style beauty looks are chock-full of inspiration.

In a sea of cameras, some MFW attendees are embracing their natural curls, while others are turning to hair accessories and hats to transform their everyday hairstyles into high fashion street style moments. As far as makeup goes, eye-catching blood red lips are the runaway makeup look, followed by simple no-makeup makeup.

Just like the week's runway trends, the city's sidewalks came to impress and inspire all those viewing – whether they’re at the shows or perusing the highlights online. Thus far, the MFW F/W 23 season has delivered countless images of inspiration to take in, add to your beauty mood board, and recreate. Keep reading to see TZR’s favorite beauty moments from the Milan streets.

Ice Blonde Hair

Platinum blonde looks are having a major moment at MFW. The statement-making shade looks especially cool paired with an all black ensemble.

Meredith Duxbury’s simple middle part shows how well contrasting dark roots complement ice blonde hair.

Bold Red Lips

A bold coat like this deserves to be worn with an equally bold red lip.

Keeping it simple, a guest shows how a classic red lip and black crossbody bag are the perfect accessories to any ensemble.

MFW is no stranger to bold, over-the-top looks like this matte red lip and oversized sunglasses.

Hair Scarves

Don’t underestimate the power of a headwrap as one guest shows off here.

Here, a guest matches a classic blue bandana with her denim bag.

Metallic Barrettes

Space age metallic looks are are still trending high. Here, a guest stacks three silver barrettes for extra shine.

Bucket Hats Over Everything

This sleek wool bucket is the perfect topper to pair with eggplant leather gloves.

A furry white bucket proves that Y2K style can be just as polished as the structured blazer and tailored pants its worn with.

Braided Hairstyles

Long, waist-length braids are extremely versatile. Take this side-parted look for example.

Thigh-grazing jumbo twists like these will always bring the drama.

This cornrowed bun hair style pops against this stylist guest’s black and navy layers.

Fire Engine Red Hair

Similar to ice blonde, bright red hair colors have been turning heads at MFW.

Flame colored hair and and a gold metallic set are a win-win combination.

Milan is no time for wallflowers, so why not go for a bright red cropped cut and floral accesories?