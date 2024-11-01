As the month that marks the second half of the fall season, November is the perfect time to revel in the autumnal vibes before pumpkin spice turns into hot chocolate and your cute leather jacket becomes a puffy winter coat. So for those itching to get into the icy holiday spirit, take a beat and enjoy the orange foliage while it lasts. On the beauty front, this also means that you should be heading to the salon for your last moody mani before your nail tech suggests cheery snowflakes and red glitter. A manicure featuring warm buttery hues and deep tones is always the final touch in cementing the seasonal aura. The best November nail ideas take note of the season’s color palette and will so stylish as you hold a glass of sweet mulled wine.

If you’re having trouble making a decision, TZR has compiled a list of 10 manicure styles that fit all the aesthetics you’d want to match this month. Below you’ll find everything from gloomy floral prints to copper metallics to artistic designs that should be hung in The Met. You’ll find it difficult to choose just one.

Keep reading for the most cozy and creative nail art designs to try in November.

Dark Feminine Florals

This fall, dark fantasy aesthetics seem to be at their peak. To try the trend before winter takes over, this 3D floral mani featuring shades of magenta, black, and blue makes for the most ideal representation of the dusky energy. You’ll flawlessly coordinate with your all black outfits while the flower decals add that delicate touch of femme.

Caramel Velvet

Crushed velvet nails are nothing new, but the glittery shine that reflects from this caramel color is so lush and decadent. Imagine how pretty these will look while passing the potatoes at Thanksgiving dinner or raising a glass of champagne for a toast.

Chopped Cherries

Cherry motifs have gone from season to season without falling out of style, but to make the fruit feel more appropriate for fall, you should opt for a burgundy. This nail artist also added a drooping effect which gives a sullen feel that’s more fitting for the time of year.

Metallic Moscow Mule

Inspired by the cup that holds the classic Moscow Mule drink, metallic copper-toned nails are one of autumn’s top nail trends. They’re a warmer take on the popular silver chrome, and there are so many ways to incorporate the lustrous sheen into your manicure. Try taking notes from this nail artist who mixed and matched prints.

Glitter Tips

Elevate your classic Frenchie by ditching the white tips, and opting for a glitter. Nothing adds glamour to an outfit like a little bit of shimmer and shine. Everyone will be stopping to get a closer look at the festive feel.

Fab Foliage

One of the best parts of the cozy season is looking at the brown crunchy leaves that coat the sidewalk. You can recreate that picture on your fingers by adding leaves as an accent nail (or two). To spice it up, pair the earthy pattern with some gold flakes for an extra dazzle factor.

Modern Art Mix

This set deserves to be hung in a museum. The contrasting circular pattern replicates modern art you’d find in a luxe hotel while the muted color scheme makes it great for anyone looking to tone down her vivid shades.

Starry Night

There isn’t anything more chic than a black and white color mix. For neutral lovers, a simple star print is a great way to incorporate ornamentation without feeling like your nails are overcrowded. You’ll have the perfect pop without sacrificing your minimalist style.

Mingled Tones

If you’re unsure what colorways look best together, know that warm and cool mixes will never fail. A chilly blue and toasty brown are always a safe bet. And, it’s even more fun when the frosted shade serves as an accent.

Chocolate Dots

Coordinate with the delicious turkey and gravy on your Thanksgiving plate by going for this chocolate brown dotted design. It’s a super simple way to upgrade the trending shade and it’s the most dainty nail decoration for anyone who loves the coquette aesthetic.