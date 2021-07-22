How To Get Glowing Skin This Summer — No Foundation Necessary
Go (nearly) makeup-free with these lightweight, glow-getting must-haves.
By Shawna Hudson
Phamai Techaphan/Moment/Getty Images
With the overwhelming amount of makeup and skin care products available today, it may seem counterintuitive that your beauty routine could get less complicated, but it’s nonetheless true. Thanks to powerhouse products that blur the line between makeup and skin care, it’s easier than ever to get glowing skin — and it’s possible with far fewer products, too.
A luminous summer complexion without smothering your skin? Yes, please! Proving that you don’t need a multistep makeup routine to achieve gleaming goddess status, I curated all you need to get glowing skin without foundation. Some extra-special standouts? Trish McEvoy’s Beauty Boost Cream that boasts light-reflecting properties, Laura Mercier’s imperfection-blurring tinted moisturizer that’s great for oily skin, and the Sisley Phyto-Hydra Teint that’ll even out texture and tone while delivering thirsty skin some serious hydration.
Armed with one of these multitasking, glow-getting potions and your newly streamlined routine, you can leave the foundation at home — and the rest of your makeup bag, too, while you’re at it. Ahead, find your skin type and then your go-to product for lit-from-within skin.