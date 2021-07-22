With the overwhelming amount of makeup and skin care products available today, it may seem counterintuitive that your beauty routine could get less complicated, but it’s nonetheless true. Thanks to powerhouse products that blur the line between makeup and skin care, it’s easier than ever to get glowing skin — and it’s possible with far fewer products, too.

A luminous summer complexion without smothering your skin? Yes, please! Proving that you don’t need a multistep makeup routine to achieve gleaming goddess status, I curated all you need to get glowing skin without foundation. Some extra-special standouts? Trish McEvoy’s Beauty Boost Cream that boasts light-reflecting properties, Laura Mercier’s imperfection-blurring tinted moisturizer that’s great for oily skin, and the Sisley Phyto-Hydra Teint that’ll even out texture and tone while delivering thirsty skin some serious hydration.

Armed with one of these multitasking, glow-getting potions and your newly streamlined routine, you can leave the foundation at home — and the rest of your makeup bag, too, while you’re at it. Ahead, find your skin type and then your go-to product for lit-from-within skin.

For Normal Skin Trish McEvoy Beauty Booster Cream SPF35 $76 Buy now This beauty-boosting cream is a multifunctional daily moisturizer that can also take the place of your primer and serve as a hydrating mask. However you choose to use, this talented triple-threat provides moisture while its light-reflecting properties can lend luminosity to even the dullest of complexions. It’s great for normal skin types and those who just want an extra dose of shimmer for their summer outings.

MZ Skin Tint & Protect Skin Perfecting SPF30 Tinted Moisturizer 30ml $115 Add to cart Aptly named, this tinted moisturizer not only erases pores and imperfections, but it protects, too, with SPF 30 for a summer glow sans skin damage. Slip it on like a second skin, and treat your visage to ingredients like hydrating hyaluronic acid, kahai nut oil, and radiance-boosting vitamin C.

For Sensitive Skin Stila Tinted Moisturizer Skin Balm $30 Buy now Chock full of nourishing botanicals like sunflower and safflower seed oils and rosemary and camellia leaf extracts, this tinted skin balm is designed with sensitive skin types in mind. It’s a medium-coverage, buildable balm that reduces redness and helps you achieve a calm, even skin tone — without having to reach for a cakey concealer.

For Oily Skin Laura Mercier Tinted Moisturiser Oil-Free Natural Skin Perfector $42 Buy now If your skin errs on the shiny side, an oil-free tinted moisturizer should be your summer glow go-to. This option from Laura Mercier delivers sheer coverage with a matte finish, thanks to its formula that’s infused with oil-absorbing powders. It’ll blur fine lines and pores and even your skin tone, providing all you need for that coveted no-makeup-makeup look.

FENTY BEAUTY Eaze Drop Blurring Skin Tint $30 Buy now Diffuse imperfections almost instantly with Fenty Beauty’s Eaze Drop Blurring Skin Tint. This lightweight formula is humidity- and sweat-resistant, and provides just the right amount of hydration for oilier skin types. It’s also buildable for the days when you’d like a bit more coverage, and glides on beautifully with either a brush or your fingers.

For Dry Skin Sisley Phyto-Hydra Teint $96 Buy now This ultimate skin-care-meets-makeup hybrid is a match made in heaven. With white lily and other plant-based extracts, Sisley’s Phyto-Hydra Teint smooths, refines, and drenches dry skin in hydration. Its hint of a tint will also even out skin tone, while SPF 15 will protect your complexion from the summer sun. Consider it perfection in a tube.