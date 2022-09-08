The streets of New York are already buzzing with arrival of New York Fashion Week Spring/Summer 2023, as models, editors, buyers, photographers, and more prepare to criss-cross town in an attempt to attend as many shows as possible. And while it’s hard not to let the fashion itself be the star of the week, the debut of so many new makeup and hair trends on (and off) the runways are equally thrilling to witness.

Fall always feels like a back-to-school moment, irrespective of how long ago you graduated, which also makes it the perfect time to experiment with your beauty look. Plus, when beauty industry legends are guiding the hair and makeup teams backstage, it’s a pretty common spot for chic new trends to take shape. Whether it’s Diane Kendal showcasing the season’s hottest shade of red lipstick or Guido proving that a low ponytail is fall’s most fashion-forward hairstyle, there’s always plenty of beauty eye candy to inspire your next look.

So whether you’re hoping to spice up your makeup routine with a fun new shadow color or you’re looking for a low-maintenance up-do to complement your busy fall schedule, take it from a backstage beauty veteran with almost 20 seasons under her belt — these will be the seven biggest new makeup and hair trends from New York Fashion Week Spring/Summer 2023.

Blue Shadow

Dia Dipasupil / Staff/ Getty Images

Beauty fans have already proved that colorful eyeshadow looks incredible even beyond the confines of Euphoria episodes, and blue hues in particular make a striking statement on all skin tones. Whether you want a bold lash-to-brow look with a dash of glitter or prefer a minimalist pop of pigment along your inner eye corner, it’s time to invest in shades of blue this season.

Make-Out Lips

Dimitrios Kambouris / Staff/ Getty Images

Lipstick that doesn’t feel too precious or super crisp will be everywhere this season, for a perfectly imperfect I-just-made-out look that looks even better as the day wears on. Rich ruby reds and juicy cranberry shades are gorgeous for the upcoming season and will enhance an otherwise bare face or a flick of liner with ease. Just use a dry lip brush (or even your finger tips) to gently blur the edges of your lipstick for a sultry fall look.

Braided Ponytails

Edward Berthelot / Contributor/ Getty Images

From street style stars to the runways, the braided ponytail is having a serious moment already and will definitely continue into fall and winter. Whether you use extensions to get a braid that stretches down your back or you’re blessed with plenty of length (or even incorporate a ribbon — there are no rules), all you’ll need is a slicked effect in the front for a supermodel-worthy hair look.

Graphic Winged Liner

KENA BETANCUR / Contributor/ GETTY IMAGES

As the buzzy siren eyes look continues to trend, more artistic and daring graphic liner looks are primed to take over for fall and into winter. Don’t be afraid to stretch the wings out toward your temples and use colorful pencil or gel liners to accent the shape for a more playful style. Invest in a quality primer to keep your pigment in place throughout the day.

Colorful French Tips

Sean Zanni / Stringer/ Getty Images

The reign of French tips continues and a colorful variation on the classic is sure to pop up on several runways this season. A rich crimson hue is ideal for fall but this look can also work with any fall nail colors like the increasingly popular brown nail polish, black, or dark navy.

Sleek Buns

Victor VIRGILE / Contributor/ Getty Images

There are few things more chic and timeless than a perfectly snatched bun. Whether you’re simply running late and need an easy up-do for your hair or you have an event that calls for sleek sophistication, there’s no denying that this look will be a seasonal staple. In fact, the first show of the week, Christian Siriano, already proved that the chignon is going to be a major trend this season.

Demi-Matte Skin

Victor VIRGILE / Contributor/ Getty Images

A flawless complexion is always going to be a beauty staple but I predict that the megawatt, all-over glow is going to give way to a more demi-matte finish for fall. Consider going from glass skin to a more satin effect — matte in the center of the face with more glow towards the cheekbones and temples. A quick dust of blurring powder and some strategically placed concealer are all you need to achieve the look for yourself.