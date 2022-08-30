(Hair)
It’s easier to do than it looks.
Whether you prefer your hair off your neck or you’re looking for a chic evening hairstyle, it’s time you tried a chignon. Not to be confused with a bun that can be worn anywhere on your head, chignons are always at the nape of your neck. Ahead, 10 chignon hairstyles for your most sophisticated fall yet.
The name “chignon” might sound difficult but all you really need is a hair tie, bobby pins, hairspray, and in this case, a small accessory. Wear this to a friends wedding or for a date night.