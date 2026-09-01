In our series Trial Run, TZR editors and writers put the buzziest new beauty products to the test and share their honest reviews. This week, we’re testing the buzzy Dior Rouge Dior On Stage Ink Blur Matte.

A 10-year-old makeup trend isn’t old enough to be considered vintage, but enough time has passed that you’ll probably be open to revisiting it. That’s exactly why so many 2016 looks and products are getting a second wind in 2026, cut-crease eyeshadow and all. While liquid matte lipsticks are also back in the mix, they’re nothing like the dry, cakey formulas you wore a decade ago (most likely in a mauve shade). Today, the shine-free look has been rebranded as “blurred lips.” Seen on virtually every cool girl, from Hailey Bieber to Zoë Kravitz, this take on the matte lip is defined by a diffused wash of color with soft edges. And brands are going all-in on the blurred lip, including Dior, with the launch of the Dior Rouge Dior On Stage Ink Blur Matte.

Unlike the liquid lipsticks that made you swear off the product category for good, this formula is hydrating so it feels comfortable on your lips, and it has buildable coverage so you can effortlessly move from a true “blurred lip” look or go for a bolder matte finish.

So can this modern, luxury take on liquid lipsticks convince TZR editors to ditch our lip glosses and satin lipsticks? Read on to find out.

Fast Facts

Price: $48

Size: 0.20 fl oz/6 mL

Clean/Cruelty-Free: No

Best For: A matte lip look

Ingredient Highlights: Peony extract, pomegranate flower extract

What We Like: Long-lasting; doesn’t get flaky

What We Don’t Like: So far, so good

Rating: 5/5

How TZR Keeps Score: 1/5: Making a return; 2/5: Keeping as a backup; 3/5: Finishing to the last drop; 4/5: Recommending to my group texts; 5/5: Already on auto-replenish.

The Formula

This liquid lipstick is nothing like the ones you used in 2016. It has a light, airy texture that doesn’t get dry and flaky with wear, thanks to hydrating and smoothing peony and pomegranate flower extracts. Speaking of wear time, the brand says the formula’s oils and polymers keep it transfer-proof for up to 12 hours. But what really makes the Rouge Dior On Stage Ink Blur Matte feel of-the-moment is the buildable, blurred finish. One coat gives you a soft, diffused look, while a second (or third) coat delivers a bolder, opaque look. The application is just as customizable. It comes with a cushiony rounded applicator with a tip that molds to your lips.

“The formula of our new Rouge Dior On Stage Ink Blur Matte is a true gem, it’s a lightweight liquid that applies smoothly, the result is a beautiful matte blurry finish. You can intensify the color by simply layering. With every stroke you add, you intensify the depth of your shade. For a natural hint of color or a dramatic lip finish, this product delivers.” Peter Philips, creative and image director for Dior makeup, says in a statement.

Rouge Dior On Stage Ink Blur Matte comes in 10 shades, including Dior favorites such as 999 red and 558 Rosewood Star.

Our Experiences & Results

Erin Lukas, Deputy Beauty Editor, Wearing 122 Captivating Rose

Erin Lukas

“I didn’t partake in the 2016 liquid lipstick craze because they felt like having a tight, flaky coat of Elmer’s Glue on your lips, and I didn’t like that many of the shades had gray undertones. That said, I’m into the current effortless blurred look that’s trending so I was down to give this matte liquid lippie a try. My makeup style is generally minimal, so I opted to take 122 Captivating Rose for a spin. In lieu of a full-pigmented look, I applied a coat focused on the center of my lips and blended it out with a brush for a diffused finish. I put it to the test while attending night one of Harry Styles’ Together, Together tour residency at New York City’s Madison Square Garden. I didn’t do any kissing, but I did dance a ton, sip on a few Aperol Spritzes, and nosh on greasy waffle fries. At the end of the night, I was pleasantly surprised that my lip was still intact — it just looked more like a lived-in tint. Most importantly, I forgot I had it on my lips. The 2016 liquid lipsticks could never.”

Eden Stuart, Beauty News Writer, Wearing 620 Shocking Peach

Eden Stuart

“I think the main reason matte lipsticks went out of fashion in the first place (outside of the natural trend cycle, of course) is comfort, or lack thereof: It doesn't matter how long your lippie lasts if it leaves you feeling crusty and dusty. I'm happy to report that that isn't a problem at all with the Rouge Dior On Stage Ink Blur Mattes. They definitely have a true matte finish, in my opinion, but never feel dry or get flaky, and they layer really beautifully. (This is great for us old-school, pigmented lip girlies.) I was also super impressed by how they faded into a nice, soft blur; I wore shade 861 Bold in Red to Katz's Delicatessen, ate a huge pastrami sandwich, and didn't find any errant swipes of red on my face after I finished eating. In these pics, I'm wearing shade 620 Shocking Peach with a brown lip liner.”

Angela Melero, Editorial Director, Wearing 480 Rose Icone

Angela Melero

“Full disclosure, I’ve been on a lip gloss kick for the past year, so matte finishes have not been on my radar for some time. Perhaps it’s 2010s fatigue: The formulas of yesteryear were notoriously drying and would crack and flake within hours, if not minutes. That said, I trust a Dior Beauty product with my life, so when I caught wind of this new no-transfer, blurring matte, I was willing to put my previous prejudice aside in the name of research. I put the liquid lipstick to the ultimate test, wearing it to the inaugural Daisy Chain Fields festival in Irvine, California, setting it against scorching humid temps, sweat, sips, corndog-munching, and endless singing. To say I was impressed is an understatement. In addition to the great color payoff — I love the punchy rose hue — the formula truly did not budge all day. It kept its blurry, stain-like finish for almost 10 hours. The rest of my face sweated off, but my lip color stayed vibrant and intact. And, yes, I loved the smoothing, blurring finish on my lips — like a great Instagram filter!”

Eman Naseer, Assistant Social Editor, Wearing 200 Nude Pulse & 558 Rosewood Star

Eman Naseer

“In my teenage years, I couldn’t get enough of the liquid lipstick trend. In fact, it was my first real introduction to experimenting with lip color. If anyone else fell victim to the mid-2010s purple lip, let me know so we can start a support group. Looking back at those pictures, my lips were in serious need of moisture, which is why I swore off the fad entirely. Ten years later, my 18-year-old self would be thrilled to know that these Dior lipsticks have me hooked again. The difference? I can confidently say I won’t look back at photos a decade from now and cringe. I mixed two shades — Nude Pulse and Rosewood Star — over a brown lip liner for the ultimate pinky nude. After one croissant, multiple coffees, and a full day of braving the New York City elements, the color stayed completely intact. The formula delivers a soft matte finish without the dryness, wearing down into a gorgeous blurred lip effect instead of cracking. This Dior lipstick proved to me that sometimes the trends that traumatized us in the past deserve another chance, because they might just get it right the second time around.”

Is Dior’s Rouge Dior On Stage Ink Blur Matte Worth It?

Whether you’ve always been Team Liquid Matte Lipstick or the internet has influenced you to give the product another shot, this one from Dior is the perfect option. Not only does it have staying power and feel comfortable on the lips, the formula is customizable to suit a range of makeup styles and preferences.