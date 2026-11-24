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The Best Beauty Gifts For Everyone On Your List
From makeup maximalists to skin care aficionados.
Considering the range and promise of the category, beauty gifts are often some of the most coveted for the holidays. From brighter, tauter complexions to flawless makeup, the desire for a seamless, flawless look is always en vogue — making top formulas across makeup, skin, hair, and nails a no-brainer for anyone on your list.
This year’s cream of the beauty crop are especially enticing, whether you’re the giver or receiver. For the skin care aficionado, cutting-edge tech devices like the Currentbody Red Light Therapy Mask and Beauty Smart Mirror are solid options. For makeup lovers, special-edition releases like Louis Vuitton’s Lip & Eye Brush Set and Dior’s Couture Holiday Palette will make them feel particularly seen, as well as luxurious. For the friend with perfectly dressed hair — we all have one — chic accessories from Completedworks will be a welcome addition to their collection. And of course, the manicure-loving giftee will jump at the chance to receive an exclusive nail kit that serves as an essential one-stop shop.
Ahead, the top beauty gifts for anyone and everyone on your list, from the makeup maximalist and at-home hair stylist to the skin care expert.