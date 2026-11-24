Considering the range and promise of the category, beauty gifts are often some of the most coveted for the holidays. From brighter, tauter complexions to flawless makeup, the desire for a seamless, flawless look is always en vogue — making top formulas across makeup, skin, hair, and nails a no-brainer for anyone on your list.

This year’s cream of the beauty crop are especially enticing, whether you’re the giver or receiver. For the skin care aficionado, cutting-edge tech devices like the Currentbody Red Light Therapy Mask and Beauty Smart Mirror are solid options. For makeup lovers, special-edition releases like Louis Vuitton’s Lip & Eye Brush Set and Dior’s Couture Holiday Palette will make them feel particularly seen, as well as luxurious. For the friend with perfectly dressed hair — we all have one — chic accessories from Completedworks will be a welcome addition to their collection. And of course, the manicure-loving giftee will jump at the chance to receive an exclusive nail kit that serves as an essential one-stop shop.

Ahead, the top beauty gifts for anyone and everyone on your list, from the makeup maximalist and at-home hair stylist to the skin care expert.