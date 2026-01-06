In our series Trial Run, TZR editors and writers put the buzziest new beauty products to the test and share their honest reviews. This week, deputy beauty editor Erin Lukas is testing the buzzy YSL Beauty Lash Latex Mascara.

Once a marker of subcultures like 1970s punks and 1980s club kids, latex has gone mainstream. The glossy fabric is regularly spotted on top designer runways and a staple in red carpet fashion. And for good reason: the high-shine finish and head-turning sculpting effect are worth the effort it takes to get into a pair of latex leggings. Not unlike the features I look for in a mascara. I’ll admit, a correlation between a bodycon latex dress and a mascara has never crossed my mind, but when I heard YSL Beauty’s Lash Latex Mascara was inspired by a fabric embraced by designer labels (including Saint Laurent), it clicked for me.

Leaning into the latex reference, this formula promises sleek volume, to lift, to lengthen, and to condition lashes so they appear sculpted yet soft and shiny. As someone who hates the dry, crunchy look and feel many mascaras get after they’ve been on for a few hours, the concept of my lashes looking fresh all day was convincing enough to give this new tube a try. Not to mention, the brand’s best-selling Lash Clash Mascara has never let me down, so how could this one?.

Ahead, I share my honest review of YSL Beauty’s latest mascara.

Price: $34

Size: 0.287 oz/8.5 mL

Clean/Cruelty-Free: No

Best For: length, lift, and long wear

Ingredient Highlights: Hyaluronic acid, iris florentina root extract

What We Like: Doesn’t flake or smudge; gives lashes a defined, curled look

What We Don’t Like: Nothing!

Rating: 5/5

How TZR Keeps Score: 1/5: Making a return; 2/5: Keeping as a backup; 3/5: Finishing to the last drop; 4/5: Recommending to my group texts; 5/5: Already on auto-replenish.

The Formula

What sets Lash Latex apart is its unique, flexible, rubber brush. It’s packed with 496 micro bristles so it catches every lash from root to tip for instant length and lift. According to the brand’s clinical, this mascara delivers up to x1.6 length, up to 24 hour lift, and 39% more curl. It’s also sweat-resistant and ophthalmologist-tested so those with sensitive eyes can try it stress-free.

As for the actual mascara, it’s infused with hyaluronic acid and iris florentina root extract to condition lashes so they get softer over time.

My Experience & Results

The tiny, flexible rubber bristles of this mascara’s brush allowed me to coat every single lash without creating any clumps. With just one coat, I noticed my lashes looked curled and longer with more of a fluttery effect than the plush one you’d get with a typical volumizing formula. I waited 30 seconds for it to dry applied another coat to test if it could be layered – all good! As for the softening benefit, I definitely noticed they didn’t look as dry as they do with other mascaras. I actually think this made my my eyes appear more radiant and awake.

I have a staunch no wearing makeup during working out policy, so I did not put this mascara to the test during a gym session. However, I did put it up against a blustery mid-December day in New York where the 40mph winds made my eyes water as I powered through an afternoon of pre-holiday errands. Typically, this scenario would lead me to discovering I have black speckles under my eyes and smudges on my lower lash line. On this day I was pleasantly surprised that my mascara still looked pristine.

My lashes before and after applying Lash Latex. (+) Erin Lukas (+) Erin Lukas INFO 1/2

Is YSL Beauty’s Lash Latex Mascara Worth It?

While full, lush lashes are often my end goal when applying mascara, there are some days when I want a sleeker, toned down look. This is when I’d reach for Lash Latex. It offers just enough drama that doesn’t read too bold when pared with a minimal daytime makeup look. Above all, you can apply it and go about your day without checking for smudges or flakes. That’s worth the $34 alone in my book.