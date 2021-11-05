Italy is, of course, known for its mouth-watering plates of pasta and incredible architecture (it is home to the Vatican and Colosseum, after all). However, there’s another aspect of the European country that deserves the same level of recognition: the beauty scene. More specifically, Italian girls’ hair — which happens to be so effortlessly gorgeous. Therefore, if you’re on a quest to discover a cool new hairstyle, these women have just the inspiration you need.

You likely already know Milan as a fashion hub, thanks to brands like Prada, Gucci, and Bottega Veneta, to name a few. Like the city’s eclectic, adventurous style (which oftentimes consists of fearless prints and bright hues), women aren’t afraid to experiment with their hair, either. In fact, really anything goes in Italy, from fringey bangs to super short cuts. And in terms of colors, current trends run the gamut from strawberry red to chocolate brown.

While you might be familiar with the classic French girl beauty looks (see: red lips and glowy skin), it’s time to brush up on the hairstyles beloved by Italian folks. Below, find the styles and colors Italian women are loving — and don’t forget to bookmark them for your next appointment.

Perfectly Polished

Bobs of all kinds — short, long, layered — have the Italian set’s stamp of approval. The chin-length iteration above is a very clean, polished take on the sought-after hair trend. So if you’ve been considering trying out a bob, this style is definitely one to consider.

Fringe Bangs

For those going back and forth about getting bangs, allow this photo to make your decision easier. Here, Italian fashion consultant Ada Kokosar has a fringe, curtain bang style. The perk of this type is that because they’re longer on the sides, they’ll be a bit easier to style as they grow out as opposed to a more severe, blunt bang.

Keep It Natural

Don’t be afraid to allow your natural hair to shine. It turns out, up-and-coming Italian actor Coco Rebecca Edogamh now leaves her hair natural. Growing up, Edogamh strived for straight hair like her friends, so she straightened it daily to the point where it got really damaged. She tells WWD, “But, about two and half years ago, I finally found the courage to show my natural look and now I love it. I’m proud of it and I don’t want to hide my origins anymore.”

Embrace A Little Frizz

Italian folks love to embrace their natural texture — be it curls, waves, or even a bit of frizz. Follow their lead and try to scale back on your straighteners (the health of your hair will thank you). Part your hair to the side or middle — ultimately whatever feels best.

Strawberry Red

Feeling like you’re slowly falling into a hair color rut? Change that by going for something unexpected, like strawberry red. Take a scroll through influencer Niki Wu Jie’s Instagram page and chances are, you’ll immediately be calling up your stylist. The good thing about dying your hair is if you don’t like it, it’s not permanent.

Short & Sweet

In addition to her impeccable style, Milan-based influencer Tamu McPherson knows a thing or two about minimalist beauty — just look at her signature short haircut for proof. Going this short might seem daunting, but according to McPherson, it’s worth the risk (plus, it’ll also grow back if you decide it’s not for you).

Natural Waves

If you were naturally blessed with waves, lucky you! But for everyone else, there’s plenty of products to achieve the Erika Boldrin-approved look. For instance, if you have a slight wave to your hair, accentuate it with a mousse (Oribe’s Curl Shaping Mousse is an excellent option). And as for hot tools, a wand will do the trick.

Slick Bun

Everyone has those days where styling their hair just isn’t in the cards, which is where a bun comes into the picture. Good news: Italian girls love a good messy topknot. In fact, the look is a staple for Swarovski’s Global Creative Director Giovanna Engelbert. The Milan-based fashion expert often pulls her hair back to allow her sparklers to shine.