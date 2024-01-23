Some might consider Haute Couture Week in Paris as a pre-game to fashion month. But if you’ve ever attended or perused all of the photos and BTS videos on social media from the comfort of your couch, you’ll quickly come to the conclusion that it is, in fact, the runway equivalent of the Superbowl. The show guests’ outfits are best described as iconic, the designer’s made-to-measure garments are dramatic, and the accompanying hair and makeup moments are downright mesmerizing. While the Haute Couture Spring/Summer 2024 beauty looks provide next-level inspiration, they also signal the next iterations of current major beauty trends.

Leaning into the trending Balletcore aesthetic, a handful of designers topped off the models’ hairstyles with bows. At Dior, the delicate accessory was paired with edgy smudgy liner, while Chanel stayed true to the hyper-feminine vibe, using giant ones to turn the smooth, voluminous blowouts into half-up, half-down styles. And if the Couture runways are any indication, glazed donut skin is still going strong well into 2024. At Schiaparelli, the look was otherworldly, a nod to the extraterrestrial-themed collection. It consisted of bleached brows and glass-like complexions. And that’s just a few examples of the standout hair and makeup looks on the roster.

Ahead, all of the breathtaking beauty moments from the Haute Couture Spring 2024 runways.

Chanel

Estrop/Getty Images

Forget ‘strawberry girl’ makeup, Chanel’s soft cotton candy pink blush and glossy lips are inevitably going to be all over your FYP come spring. Better yet, fully lean into the romantic aesthetic by pulling your hair into a half-up, half-down style with a giant hair bow.

Schiaparelli

Courtesy of Pat McGrath Labs

Dame Pat McGrath looked to the shimmering night sky and Elsa Schiaparelli’s obsessions with the cosmos when creating the luminous complexions for Schiaparelli’s show. The legendary makeup artist reached for a handful of products from her namesake line to get the job done, including the Skin Fetish: Sublime Perfection Foundation, Skin Fetish: Highlighter + Balm Duo, Skin Fetish: Sublime Highlighter, and Divine Blush: Legendary Glow Colour Balm. The hair was slicked back into sleek buns and brows were bleached to keep the skin in focus.

Christian Dior

WWD/Getty Images

The pairing of dainty hair ribbons and romantic low, braided buns with smudged eyeliner is the wrong shoe theory, beauty edition: the contrast creates a refreshing take on two classic looks. To add an edgy juxtaposition to the loose updos created by Guido Palau, Dior Beauty creative and image director, Peter Philips, lined the lower lash lines with kohl liner, extending it out to a soft wing.

Giambattista Valli

Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images

Now, this is how to stand out in a crowd of fluffy, voluminous lashes and hair bows. Giambattista Valli showed exaggerated versions of both looks via feathers and supersized hair accessories.

Georges Hobeika

Peter White/Getty Images

While the early aughts are still dictating many current beauty aesthetics, the swinging ‘60s are also influencing rising nostalgia-fueled hair and makeup trends. Case in point: the bouffant-like hairstyles and sharp graphic liner seen on the Georges Hobeika runway.