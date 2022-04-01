One of the best parts of the internet is the way it’s facilitated the sharing of hush-hush celebrity beauty secrets. The power of social media means you’re more up-close-and-personal than ever with the stars you love — and their ever-knowledgeable glam teams. Hailey Bieber has always been the sort of celebrity who has no problem inviting you (virtually) into her world and platforms like YouTube and TikTok make it easier than ever for her to share her fast-paced life. Hailey Bieber’s TikTok makeup tutorial, which just dropped on the last day of March, goes into model’s beauty cabinets to explain her go-to makeup and skin care routine for lazy nights. The 25-year-old does not bother to gatekeep the lotions and lipsticks she’s obsessing over right now.

Interestingly, though, some of the products used aren’t exactly available yet. For a while now, Bieber’s teased the imminent arrival of Rhode, her upcoming skin care line — and this new video is full of unreleased Rhode goods. “Everyone keeps getting mad at me because I keep using Rhode samples in all my videos,” she says, rubbing one such top-secret serum into her skin. “It’s coming really soon!” Moving on to another lab sample tub of cream, she declares it her all-time favorite moisturizer. Though that concludes her skin prep routine, her lazy-friendly makeup look is full of familiar classics (and new best-sellers) you’re actually able to get your hands on now.

First, Bieber shares she does some strategic under eye concealing with the pro-artist-approved Kosas Revealer Concealer, with features a creamy, lightweight feel and illuminating finish. To apply it, Bieber arcs it under her lower lashes and blends it in by bouncing a Beautyblender against the skin. Next, she dabs an Olio E Osso Lip & Cheek stick into her high cheekbones, spreading the warm coral shade around for a burst of fresh color. “The most important thing for when doing my own makeup or even getting my makeup done is the skin care underneath,” she explains, patting a Marc Jacobs cream highlighter (sadly discontinued!) in. “When the skin is feeling super dewy and super hydrated, that’s how I achieve the glowiest, best-looking makeup.”

With her face makeup nearly complete, Bieber takes a break to work on the eyes. She loves the Milk Makeup brow gel, a $20 brow-builder that fluffs hairs and builds them up for a full, natural look. Using a fluffy domed brush from the Spectrum x Katie Jane Hughes collection (that khaki-green handle color and impossibly soft-looking bristles are unmistakable), she does a pinpoint powdering technique to seal only certain areas with a Kosas powder, like in between her brows. She explains that she does get a little oily, but it’s mostly just around her t-zone.

“I love this because it’s called a multi-use pencil and I like anything that’s multiuse,” Bieber says, uncapping a Makeup Up For Ever liner, ostensibly for her lips but she shares it can also be used on eyes too. For today’s look, though, she’s using it to overline her upper lip for a fuller effect, something she says she always does. Bieber explains that she just overlines the top lip, particularly around the cupid’s bow, but usually follows her lips’ natural contours and shape otherwise.

To wrap up the look, Bieber shares she’s skipping the full-on lip color (it is a lazy tutorial, after all), opting instead for a hydrating, glossy coat of Image Skincare lip balm. “And then the last thing I’m gonna do — because I don’t really feel like doing my mascara — I’m just gonna curl my lashes.” Bieber’s finished look is natural, radiant, and oh-so-dewy. If this is what Rhode Skin Care can make happen, it can’t come soon enough.

Below, shop (mostly) everything Bieber used for her relaxed glam look.

