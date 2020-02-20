If you've heard about Kosas, you've heard about the beauty brand's Tinted Face Oil. The famously sheer complexion product is one part foundation, one part skincare-friendly oil, and 100 percent a cult hit. (Speaking from experience, it literally feels as if there's nothing on your skin after it dries down. It's good.) But since its debut, something's been missing: Kosas' new Revealer Concealer. That's right, the editor-favorite face oil just met its match.

It's Kosas' first-ever concealer launch, too. But the very first thing you might notice about the $28 Revealer Concealer, which debuted on Feb. 18, is its neon packaging — a step away from the crisp white tube of Kosas' minimalist face oil. Inspired by the look of a lightbulb, the fluorescent-yellow tube features a doe-foot applicator that purposefully resembles a Quasar light. While certainly eye catching, the theme harkens back to the point of Kosas' launch: As the beauty brand put it on its Instagram page, "We call it Revealer because it’s changing the idea of what concealer is — revealing the areas you want to brighten and highlight."

So, use it as another concealing layer post-Tinted Face Oil (it's formulated to match the tones), or dot on the mica-infused Revealer Concealer as a low-key highlighter or spot cover. It's especially perfect for blemishes, as the vegan and cruelty-free formula's Arnica montana extract and panthenol can assist in calming down irritated skin.

Expect noticeable coverage, as well. Whereas the mega-popular Tinted Face Oil is light and allows your natural skin to shine through, the 16-shade Revealer Concealer offers creamy, medium-to-full coverage. It's an interesting approach — even more so when you consider the formula's brightening caffeine and collagen-inspiring peptides. Over time, these ingredients can help reduce dark circles and plump up your skin; making the launch a bridge between your skin and your makeup.

Anyone who wants to swatch before they buy can stop by their local Sephora starting Feb. 21 to see how the formula works for them in person. Or, just order a tube on the brand's website or Sephora.com; the Revealer Concealer lands at The Detox Market and Credo on Mar. 1.

Below, Kosas' brand-new (and first-ever) concealer launch.