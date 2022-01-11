Hailey Bieber Subtly Dropped A Major Hint About Her Upcoming Beauty Line

Fans and beauty industry insiders alike have been anxiously anticipating the launch of Hailey Bieber’s beauty line, Rhode Beauty, for quite some time. The brand has been a hot topic of discussion since February when the model filed the "Rhode" trademark for beauty and wellness merch. But now, there’s an update to speak of — and it might just be the pick-me-up you needed on this slow-moving Tuesday. The world has been left wondering what sort of products the Arizona native has been working on (makeup? skin care? hair products?), but today the brand has seemingly confirmed speculations that Hailey Bieber’s skin care line is nearly here.

The evidence? A quick trip to the brand's Instagram page (which has already garnered nearly 40,000 followers despite not having posted anything yet) where "Rhode skincare" is in the bio. Even better, Chanel makeup artist Nina Park shared an up-close photo of the model's flawless complexion to Instagram, tagging Rhode beauty in the shot. Whether intentionally or not, she placed the tag right atop of Bieber's glowy cheek — and the internet took notice. While she didn’t tag a makeup brand, it’s likely that the beauty pro perfected Bieber’s no makeup-makeup glam using Chanel Beauty products (Park is an ambassador for the brand).

Unsurprisingly, fans are losing it in the comment section of Park’s post. “RHODE IS FINALLY COMING,” one person wrote. Another said, “I think we will get RHODE sooonnnn.” Hundreds — if not thousands — of more comments say something along the same lines, proving that people are ready for the model to drop the line, stat.

While Bieber hasn't given an exact date when Rhode is set to launch, she has revealed that fans can expect it this year (hopefully sooner rather than later). "Rhode has been in the works for a very long time, and it is getting so close," she told viewers in a YouTube video in November. "It is coming in 2022, and I am very excited. That's all I can say for now."

