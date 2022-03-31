Hailey Bieber knows a thing or two about getting dressed. Whether she’s donning an itty-bitty LBD or repping the most popular streetwear pieces, the model and Hollywood It girl often wears ensembles that feel elegant and put-together. This is certainly some credit to her impressive collection of handbags, shoes, and sunglasses, which amalgamate classic and trending styles to perfectly punctuate any given look. It only makes sense, then, that Bieber is now making a debut in designing for the latter category. On March 31, Bieber and Vogue Eyewear dropped a collection of sunglasses and optical frames.

The line includes four sunglasses and four optical styles, all priced at $99, and celebrates Bieber’s new position as a brand ambassador and creative partner with the label. The style muse wanted to craft a line that had something for everybody, with takes on silhouettes like soft cat-eyes and long, rectangular shapes. “I believe eyewear is an accessory that can elevate your look,” Bieber said in a press release. “With this collaboration, we focused on designing options that could fit with any style.”

For each pair, she drew on earthy tones, classic shapes, and fine metal. The silhouettes seem reflective of her personal style; Bieber’s been photographed many times in a mix of gold-rimmed aviators, neutral-hued cat-eyes, and thick rectangular frames.

“Vogue Eyewear is known for having unique styles for everyone,” Bieber added. “This collaboration is special to me because I was able to work with the team to co-design frames that felt natural but still fashion-forward and fun.”

The new line follows other celebrity collaborations that Vogue Eyewear has had with Hollywood’s top stars. In 2017, it partnered with supermodel Gigi Hadid to craft a collection, and in 2020, the label enlisted Stranger Things actor Millie Bobby Brown for one of her own. Ahead, see and shop several of Bieber’s designs.

