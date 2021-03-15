This $30 Celebrity-Approved Mascara Dazzled At The Grammys

Fans already knew that Pat McGrath Labs’ Dark Star Mascara would be iconic back when it launched in 2020. However, just in case you haven’t heard about it — or haven’t tried the world-famous makeup artist’s take on lash-lengthening mascara — then the Pat McGrath Labs Grammys 2021 looks were here to remind you. At the 63rd annual Grammy Awards, both Cardi B and the entire Haim band wore the cult-favorite lash booster, proving once again that this $30 mascara is worthy of a spot in anyone’s collection.

And the two looks couldn’t be more different. Cardi B’s makeup artist Erika La’ Pearl used Pat McGrath Labs products to enhance the musician’s pastel pink hair and futuristic metal ensemble. After layering on an expert complexion with Sublime Perfection primer, foundation, concealer, and setting powder, La’ Pearl used the Mothership V: Bronze Seduction and Mothership VIII: Divine Rose II eyeshadow palettes mixed with Mehron Mixing Liquid to create Cardi B’s metallic eyes. La’ Pearl applied Permagel Ultra Glide Eye Pencil in the shade Blk Coffee to Cardi B’s waterline and Perma Precision Liquid Eyeliner for the winged liner, then followed with the Dark Star Mascara and CAM 6 lashes by Cammy Nguyen.

Kevin Winter/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Meanwhile, pop-rock band Haim’s makeup was much more understated, a fit that worked with the minimalist Prada outfits. After creating the complexion base, makeup artist Edwin Sandoval used Pat McGrath Labs’ Mothership I: Subliminal Palette to define the artists’ eyes, finishing with the sheeny shade VR Violet applied on the lid via finger and Astral White at inner eye corners and brow bone. Sandoval followed that up with Permagel Ultra Glide Eye Pencil and the Dark Star Mascara.

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Wondering why this mascara is a celeb favorite? Take a look at the formula. Dark Star Mascara is made with teeny, tiny black cream pigments and polymers that deepen the color of the lashes, maximize volume, and create a filled-in effect. It’s exactly the type of mascara you would expect from Pat McGrath Labs, Pat McGrath’s eponymous makeup brand. Shop the celeb-loved product, ahead.

