Hailey Bieber Dropped Her Every Day Skin Care Routine & It Includes This Popular SPF

It’s not exactly a mystery why fans are clamoring to know Hailey Bieber’s beauty routine. Every time the 25-year-old model makes an appearance, you can be certain that her skin will be looking flawless and glowy. Last year, Bieber announced that she’d be starting a beauty brand called Rhode Skin, which has only further ramped up the excitement around the products she uses. While there’s still no release date (she’s said only that the brand is coming in 2022), Bieber has been sharing snippets of her routine on TikTok.

One product in particular she loves? EltaMD tinted sunscreen. In a TikTok showing followers her go-to skin prep, Bieber slathers on what appears to be a moisturizer (one from Rhode, perhaps?) mixed with some glow drops. She then applies a generous amount of EltaMD’s tinted UV Clear Broad-Spectrum SPF 46 which gave her skin even more radiance, followed by the Kosas Revealer Super Creamy + Brightening Concealer and Daytime Eye Cream (a TZR fav) to conceal any blemishes, blending out the product with a small sponge. In the caption, Bieber says that she ran out of time, but off-camera, she also applied a cheek tint and brushed up her eyebrows.

One of EltaMD’s best-selling products, the multitasking SPF Bieber used contains niacinamide to alleviate inflammation during acne flare-ups and reduce signs of hyperpigmentation. It’s not often you see a sunscreen specifically targeted to acne-prone skin, so it makes sense why this pick is so popular. The subtle tint is also a great base for makeup or can serve as an all-in-one complexion product if you prefer a no-makeup makeup look. Plus, it’s fragrance-free and offers an SPF of 46 for the ultimate daily sun protection.

Ahead, shop the everyday skin care products from Bieber’s TikTok. As for any Rhode products, you’ll have to wait for the highly anticipated brand reveal.

We at TZR only include products that have been independently selected by our editors. We may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.