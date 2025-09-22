The mornings are cooler, sunset is earlier, and the leaves are changing color — fall has officially arrived. Cue the oversized sweaters and extra hydrating serums. The new season doesn’t just call for switching up your outfits or your skin care routine; it’s a great time to try out a bold new makeup look, too. If you’ve felt uninspired with your everyday regimen or you’ve been stuck in a beauty rut, fall 2025’s makeup trends have exactly what you need to reinvent yourself and fully embrace the new season. The energy is all about stepping out of your comfort zone and experimenting with bold pigments, layered textures, and unexpected pops of shimmer.

This year, makeup artists are predicting a nostalgic hint to fall’s trends. Expect to see a return of the monochromatic looks, warm color palettes, and blurred finishes that were very popular back in the ‘90s. Also, graphic eye looks that use liner not just to define, but as a form of creative expression, will be trending this fall. And, of course, moody lip colors that command attention — think deep reds and toasty browns — will be everywhere this season.

Ahead, TZR has pulled together the top fall makeup trends to inspire your new look. Whether you're into subtle shifts or full-on glam, there's something for every aesthetic.

Monochromatic Nude Moments

“This fall is all about refined restraint,” says Rea Ann Silva, founder of Beautyblender. This trend is centered around embracing monochromatic nude looks that “feel effortless yet elevated,” Silva adds. Think a clean base paired with a nude shadow and lip. “Now, with such a wide range of nude tones available across brands, including deeper and richer hues, everyone can find their version of neutral, in different textures and finishes.”

‘90s-Inspired Palettes

What shades can you expect to see trending come fall? “Moody mocha, cinnamon, and muted cherry tones, bringing back that nostalgic ‘90s vibe,” says Gabriella Elio, founder of Sweed Beauty. “These shades feel modern yet wearable, adding warmth and polish that works across skin tones.” To nail the look, she recommends Sweed Beauty Airbrush Cream Blush in Suntouch or Fancy Face for a smooth, velvet finish.

Icy Glam

This fall makeup trend includes frosted shimmers, cool-toned shades, and glossy lips and cheeks. “These elements give the skin a youthful and fresh appearance,” explains Steve Kassajikian, Head of Global Artistry for Urban Decay. To nail the look, he recommends using the Urban Decay Glaze-on Liquid Eyeshadow in Frost Boss and the Urban Decay Face Bond Luminizer in Silverlake or Mirrorball.

Velvet Skin

Glass skin’s reign may be coming to an end this fall, says Silva. “Now it’s all about velvet — smooth, luxurious, rich, [and] high-end finishes.” The key to nailing the soft matte, velvet look is all in the layering process, Silva says. “Press your foundation in with a damp Beautyblender, then lightly bounce in translucent powder to lock it,” she explains. The result? A seamless, dimensional finish.

Natural Brows

This autumn, brows are taking a softer turn. Think natural shapes, feathered finishes, and barely-there definition that enhances rather than overpowers. “After years of structured, heavy fills, the fluffy natural look feels fresh and approachable,” shares Elio.

Cloud Blush

This blush trend leans into a diffused flush with an airbrushed finish, and the color looks like it’s melting into the skin. “This gives the skin a softer, satin-like finish which really complements the skin,” says Kassajikian. If you’re interested in trying out this trend, he recommends using the Urban Decay Face Bond Blush Suede in shades of Backtalk and Situationship.

Graphic Liner

You can also expect to see unexpected eye moments this upcoming season, shares Silva. “Floating liners, reverse wings, metallic accents — these aren’t new techniques, but they’re being reimagined in fresh, bold ways.” It’s a simple way to add a fun pop of color to your look.

Blurred Lines

“This fall, sharp edges are giving way to softer, blurred finishes,” says Elio. “Think smudged liner and softly faded lips for that effortless ‘90s mood.” She recommends the Sweed Beauty Satin Eyeliner in Mink Greige for a soft, smoky eye, and the brand’s Lipliner in January for the perfect cool-toned, blurred pout.

Vampy Lips

Would it be fall without a striking lip color? “This trend uses shades like coco brown, dusty rose, and burgundy,” says Kassajikian. He suggests applying “boldly around the lip line” then blurring the color towards the center. “This helps define the lip and gives it a natural contour,” he explains. “I recommend using the Urban Decay 24/7 Glide-on Lip Pencils with a dab of clear gloss in the center.”

As you can see, this season is all about pairing soft skin and natural brows with a more striking makeup choice. Maybe, for you, that means swapping your go-to nude lipstick shade for a darker color or using a blue eyeliner to create a winged look. Either way, you can expect to have some fun with makeup this fall.